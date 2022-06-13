Relaxing Rose-Infused Bath Bombs

If past breakouts have left you with pitted acne scars (or what dermatologist Jeannette Graf says are formally called atrophic scars), and you’re looking to fade them, there is an abundance of in-office treatments your dermatologist can offer you. But if you're hoping to tackle unwanted acne scarring at home, serums — with their highly concentrated formulas — are a solid place to start. The best serums for pitted acne scars contain ingredients that will increase your skin's production of collagen, says Dr. Graf. "Because pitted scars are resulting from a lack of collagen, serums that can boost your skin's collagen could help minimize the appearance of the scars," explains Dr. Graf, who names vitamin C, retinoids, hyaluronic acid, and azelaic acid as the top ingredients to look for. You'll want to incorporate your serum of choice into your skin care routine once or twice each day, though Dr. Graf says not to expect results right away. "Because the serums work differently on every person's skin, it might take three weeks to two months to start seeing results or a change in your skin's texture and appearance."
