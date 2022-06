Metro Animals is now open in Plano. The company opened in March at 3309 Coit Road, Ste. 110. Metro Animals offers day care, boarding, training and grooming services for dogs at its new location. Animals must be vaccinated and spayed or neutered to receive boarding services, according to the company’s website. The company is based out of Fort Worth and was first established in 2005, the website states. 214-291-0514. www.metroanimals.com/plano.

PLANO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO