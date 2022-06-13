St. Johns County Public Library System announces summer reading program for the whole family

Book returned: (George Clerk/iStock)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System is encouraging youth and adults to participate in “The Best Summer at Your Library” Summer Reading Program, beginning June 13.

The program includes virtual and in-person opportunities for all interested parties. Readers of all ages are invited to pick up their free reading logs from any library branch or track their progress virtually through the READsquared app. Participants may earn free books for every six days read on logs or by reaching 60 points on the READsquared app.

In addition, SJCPLS is hosting the second annual “Amp up the Magic” show with magician Mark Alan at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on June 30 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, which is located at 1340C A1A South. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or beach towels and bug spray for this free outdoor event.

“Librarians understand that children who don’t read and learn during the summer months fall behind. It’s called the ‘summer slide,’” said Library System Director Debra Rhodes Gibson. “‘The Best Summer at Your Library’ offers incentives to keep reading skills sharp ahead of the new school year.”

“The Best Summer at Your Library” is proudly sponsored by SJCPLS’s multiple Friends of the Library groups. To learn more about the Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program and how to register for the variety of programs, please contact your local branch library or visit the Library’s website.

