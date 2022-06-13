Rollover crash sends truck driver to hospital, creates blockage on I-90 near Clinton

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller told KGVO News on Tuesday that temperatures could look very different in the next few days. “We're kind of continuing to ride the weather roller coaster so to speak,” Kitzmiller said. “Today we're looking at highs in the low 50s. By Friday, we're going to be looking at highs in the low 90s. So quite a warm up coming with this high pressure ridge building in. It is going to bring drier weather so we'll taper off the moisture, which is good news for our rivers overall. However, we will continue to, with those warming temperatures, melts and snows.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO