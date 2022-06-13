Local musicians lend their talents to help bring Jazz to schools

FITCHBURG, Wis. – Local musicians are lending their talents to inspire the next generation of jazz enthusiasts by helping raise money for Jazz education in schools across Wisconsin.

On Sunday members of Madison’s All That Jazz Big Band performed at a concert fundraiser organized by Madison Jazz Society to help schools purchase instruments and instructional videos, and bring in Jazz artists in residence.

Band Director Paul Heinecke said when he was asked to headline the event he and his fellow musicians didn’t think twice, playing for free for the first time in the annual event’s history,

“We’re not going to be around forever, and we know that Jazz is so important and we know that so many enjoy jazz,” Heinecke said. “As far as American art forms go, Jazz is the only true original American art form.”

As a former music teacher himself, Heinecke also said with budget cuts he knows firsthand how impactful Madison Jazz Society’s grant program and residency can be.

The society’s vice president Laurie Lang said their goal is to reawaken the Jazz spirit and educate people on its place in music history.

The fundraiser is a part of Madison’s Jazz festival which will continue until June 14. A number of events will take place across the Madison area, from concerts, discussions, and even a commemoration of Jazz giant Duke Ellington’s residency at UW-Madison in 1972.

