A person between the ages of 55 and 59 from Blue Earth County has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The fatality was one of eight reported Wednesday in MDH’s daily update. Five of those deaths occurred this month, but two were from May and one was from March. Minnesota’s pandemic death toll is now at 12,731.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO