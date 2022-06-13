ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning Quad Cities Forecast | Monday, June 13, 2022

WQAD
 2 days ago

An isolated strong to severe storm...

www.wqad.com

Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

US heat: Midwest, Southeast to see records

The heat will be the biggest story this week with dangerous temperatures shattering records from the upper Midwest down into the Southeast. Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are up for nearly a third of the U.S., lasting through the week. Temperatures will also soar across California and the Southwest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Weather forecast – latest: Britons swelter on hottest day of year, says Met Office

The Met Office has confirmed that today is the hottest day of the year so far after 28C was recorded in St James Park in central London this afternoon. The forecaster added that the record would be beaten this year as temperatures are set to reach highs of 34C on Friday. An increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, the Met Office has warned describing the sweltering conditions as “rare” for June. Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Climate change has increased...
ENVIRONMENT
#Quad Cities
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Saturday 0000-1000Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FNVwruTs5N— Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022It has also warned of a small chance...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through an area of the United States that covers hundreds of miles from Monday night into early Tuesday, and AccuWeather meteorologists are raising the alarm that the storms could merge into a powerful weather phenomenon known as a derecho. The potentially damaging storms will...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Australia to be hit with a polar blast bringing snow, damaging winds and freezing temperatures all week with severe weather warnings across NSW

A winter welcome will blast Australia's east coast with powerful winds, showers, freezing temperatures, and fresh dumps of snow. The pool of cool air swirling over the southeast will bring below average temperatures, showers, damaging winds, and snow. The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions would turn icy on Sunday as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Southwest Monsoon Season Officially Kicks Off Wednesday

The monsoon in the Southwest runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. Last year's monsoon was the 20th-wettest on record. Heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning, downburst winds and dust storms are threats. The Southwest monsoon season officially kicks off June 15, but it's typically slow to start for this region...
ENVIRONMENT

