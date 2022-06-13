ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Swinging for Rochester: Community raises funds at Al Sigl golf tournament

By Panagiotis Argitis
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members, families, and friends joined forces at Rochester’s longest-running charitable golf tournament to raise awareness and funds for Al Sigl service members.

Monday’s event at Midvale Country Club marked the 53rd annual running of the charity competition, hosting a number of people who donated toward the organization’s more than 55,000 children and adults with special needs.

Al Sigl first provided services to the local community in 1962. Today, they serve special needs individuals on an annual basis across 20 buildings and six campuses.

The event got underway at 7 a.m. with sessions expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Those who couldn’t make the event but would like to donate can do so at Al Sigl’s website .

