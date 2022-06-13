ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Volunteers hold clean-up event at Standing Bear Lake

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
Local volunteers with the International WeLoveU Foundation held a clean-up event at Standing Bear Lake and its park area on Sunday.

"Through participating and the volunteering that we’re doing it helps the Earth more and more," Jenny Le, a volunteer said.

The cleanup event at the park is just one of many happening across the country, but it's also not the only one they’ve done in the area. A similar event held last fall in Council Bluffs collected 600 pounds of trash.

The worldwide foundation is focused on combating climate change, which they say has negative impacts that go directly against their mission.

"It affects the well-being of individuals and also the economic development of countries," Quinton Taylor, a volunteer said. "If we neglect it, it could be disastrous."

That is why they want to spread a message that small actions can make a big difference.

"The ultimate purpose is to change the world," Taylor said. "You know, we want to make the world a better place, but to do that we need to take small steps here and there."

Local nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful helped organize the event.

iheart.com

After 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio will close in July

(Omaha, NE) -- A long-time Omaha Italian restaurant is closing its doors. After more than 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio announced on Wednesday that it will permanently close. The Losole family says they had been looking for someone to buy the business but had no offers, forcing them to shut down the South Omaha restaurant. Their last day will be on Saturday, July 2nd.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Furniture Bank seeking donations, volunteers as need continues to grow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families are in a better position thanks to two local organizations that worked to create the area’s only furniture bank. The Furniture Project and Restoring Dignity teamed up to make the furniture bank a reality and are providing necessities for families who have next to nothing.
OMAHA, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Iowa Society
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Council Bluffs, IA
City
Omaha, NE
iheart.com

More Severe Weather In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha couple trapped after Yellowstone National Park closes due to flooding

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — An Omaha man and his wife are stuck in Montana as floods rage in Yellowstone National Park, leaving people trapped. Max Ridgway said what he's seeing is like something out of a movie and he never thought a simple vacation would take a turn, leaving him and his wife stranded.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha's big park makeover ready to go

After years of talk part one of a new revitalized downtown Omaha park is ready to go public. City leaders have marked their calendars for Friday, July 1st. Officials tells us they've put together a long weekend of several free events, activities, and concerts to celebrate the redesigned Gene Leahy Mall.
OMAHA, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm

Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm. A southwest Iowa farmer says his farm wasn’t impacted by recent severe storms in his area. Jeff Jorgenson raises corn and soybeans near Sidney in Fremont County. “Red Oak had some hail, over by Clarinda there was hail, up by Silver City and a little south of Malvern,” he said. “There’s been hail around and obviously we know the state of Nebraska has had some real hailstorms. We probably dodged some bullets in that regard compared to the state of Nebraska.”
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Grand opening of new park in Council Bluffs

6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into the heart of construction season. Tuesday's night storms also caused problems as far east as Des Moines. CWS 2022: College World Series food options. Updated: 5 hours ago.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Overnight storm hits Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH - Overnight storms downed trees and branches in the Greenwood area and prompted Greenwood Fire and Rescue to open up the fire station to people who were without electric power. Greenwood medical was called to the Pine Grove RV Park and Campground after the storm flipped a trailer and...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms damage winery in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms caused a swath of damage across southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. A winery in Pottawattamie County is among the reported damage. Strong winds tore the roof off the winery in Treynor, Iowa. The National Weather Service said Wednesday it would send crews out...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Staying cool while keeping costs down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With hotter temperatures come higher electric bills. Add that to record gas prices and inflation, and many families are feeling overwhelmed. The Omaha Public Power District says that compared to this time last year, the request for utility assistance has more than doubled. Lynn Cunningham’s main...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Heavy rains lead to flooding in Iowa

6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into the heart of construction season. There are new selections to check out along with some traditional hold overs. 6 On Your Side: Parking lot threats worry umpire. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

