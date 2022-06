Lisa Taddeo caused quite a stir when she published her first book. Three Women, which chronicled the sexual behaviors and desires of three American women in honest and intimate detail, was the result of nearly a decade of reporting—it became an international bestseller so popular among its intended audience that she is now adapting it as a series for Showtime. Her first novel, Animal, which was published last year, has already been plucked by MGM and Plan B for the big screen. And amid adapting her two biggest writing projects to date for the screen, Taddeo now takes her unflinchingly honest approach to storytelling and applies it to a collection of short fiction called Ghost Lover, which consists of nine tales about love, sex, grief, and obsession.

