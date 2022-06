HOUSTON — Americans across the country are feeling the strain on their wallets as inflation soars. The U.S. is now bracing for a potential recession as the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline sits at more than $5. It’s a new record high. Food prices are up 10% in the last year and the cost of travel is up 38% from one year to the next.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO