Portsmouth, RI

Obituary: Margaret Ann Moniz

By Memorial Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Ann Moniz, age 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on June 10, 2022 at home. She was born in Newport to the late John and Irene (Pacheco) Moniz. Margaret graduated from Portsmouth High...

