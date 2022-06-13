ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims’ families — once the case is...

DR for me
2d ago

Maybe states should be categorized as to how many shootings are taking place and what areas are being attacked. (Churches, schools, malls) Than look at gun laws and see what could be a determining factor that causes the effect. Background check - gun shows - mail order purchases - registration - age - etc - categorize their laws

stimpy
2d ago

Abbott is responsible, people in Texas don't need a permit, a license, a background check to carry a firearm

KWTX

Texas Governor’s race tightens in wake of Uvalde massacre

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows the gubernatorial race in Texas has tightened. Of the voters polled, 48 percent support Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, while 43 percent support Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. A Quinnipiac University poll in December 2021 had 52% of voters...
thevindicator.com

Governor Abbott Commends Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan On Proposed Solutions For School Safety

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement commending Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for the quick response by their chambers and for the initial proposals addressing public and school safety following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor had requested Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD school police chief Pete Arredondo defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...
CBS DFW

More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
fox44news.com

Texas State Senator shares new details on Lopez’s escape

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
PBS NewsHour

2022 Nevada Primary Election Results

In the Nevada primaries Tuesday, an establishment favorite with former president Donald Trump’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for the U.S. Senate. Trump has backed former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt for the U.S. Senate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor. Just how well they do on Tuesday will gauge the potency of a Trump endorsement, which has delivered mixed results this midterm campaign season.
washingtonlatest.com

What Does It Mean When Greg Abbott Calls the Uvalde Gunman ‘Evil’?

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, began his press conference on the day of the Uvalde massacre not with policy but theology. He said, “Evil swept across Uvalde today. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face must have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
