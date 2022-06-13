ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Riv Capital Cuts FY 22 Net Loss By 61%, Expects Completion Of Etain Acquisition In H2 22

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrALm_0g93Qfpu00

RIV Capital Inc.’s CNPOF RIV total comprehensive loss in 2022 was CA$52.23 million ($40.61 million) compared to income of CA$67.32 million in fiscal 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net loss was CA$52.73 million compared to net loss of CA$133.88 million in 2021
  • Basic loss per share was CA$0.37 compared to basic loss per share of CA$0.72 in 2021
  • Cash flows used in operating activities were a loss of CA$28.39 million compared to a loss of 8.09 million in 2021

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net loss was CA$17.3 million compared to net loss of CA$21.48 million in Q4 2021
  • Basic loss per share was CA$0.12 compared to basic loss per share of CA$0.13 in Q4 2021
  • Cash flows used in operating activities were a loss of CA$1.24 million compared to a loss of 5.28 million in Q4 2021
  • Total comprehensive income was a loss of CA$17.18 million compared to income of CA$64.85 million in Q4 2021.

“We spent the second half of the 2022 fiscal year preparing for our entry into the U.S. cannabis market, ending the year with a transformative agreement to acquire ownership and control of New York-based Etain,” stated Mark Sims, president and CEO of RIV Capital. “We are excited to launch our U.S. strategy in the Empire State, which represents one of the largest legal cannabis market opportunities in the U.S. as it approaches the implementation of adult-use sales. A cultural epicenter, New York is very attractive due to its attractive regulatory framework, strong tourism industry and extremely high population density. With the potential to become the second-largest cannabis market in the U.S., second only to California, we believe the state will be vital to the success of our U.S. platform in the long term.”

Etain Acquisition

In March 2022, RIV Capital announced a definitive agreement to acquire ownership and control of Etain, LLC and Etain IP LLC, owners and operators of legally licensed cannabis cultivation facilities and retail dispensaries in the state of New York. The acquisition includes one of only 10 vertically integrated licenses in New York, and four active dispensaries.

The company’s near-term plans include completing the expansion of Etain’s current cultivation capacity by tripling the existing canopy size at its Chestertown facility to support the adult-use market at its outset, and preparing its existing retail locations for the expected increase in sales. RIV Capital is also in advanced discussions to construct a new, state-of-the-art flagship indoor cultivation facility that will house premier cultivation and production infrastructure specifically tailored to support the premium New York market. Additionally, the company has plans to build out four new dispensaries as soon as the company is permitted to do so under the state’s regulations, bringing the total New York footprint to eight retail locations, three of which will be co-located for adult-use.

The acquisition is structured to close in two stages, the first of which was completed in April 2022, where RIV Capital acquired the non-regulated portion of the Etain companies. Subject to receipt of the relevant approvals by the New York state regulators, the second closing and license transfer is expected to occur in the second half of 2022.

As of June 10, 2022, RIV Capital had approximately $169 million of cash on hand based on the closing daily exchange rate as reported by the Bank of Canada. The company anticipates that the cash required for the final closing of the Etain acquisition will be approximately $42.4 million.

Appointment of Mike Totzke as Chief Operating Officer

Mike Totzke has been appointed COO of RIV Capital. Totzke brings extensive operational experience to RIV Capital’s management team, having held a variety of operations- and sales-focused roles across The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company since 2006.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $211M Of 2 Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 16, 2022

WonderFi listing on Canada’s TSX (OTC: WONDF) tZERO is appointing new directors (OTC: TZROP) CITI, BAC, et al launching Octaura (NYSE: C) (NYSE: BAC) Robinhood’s main revenues drying (NASDAQ: HOOD) Kraken is hiring for 500 more roles. Bybit adds portfolio margin feature. ViewTrade and SinoPac celebrated. LSE adding...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Motley Fool

Down 68% From Its High, Can This Growth Stock Bloom Again?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Exceptional growth stocks are getting hammered in this...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Cultivation#The State Of New York#Cannabis Industry#Riv Capital Cuts Fy#Riv Capital Inc#Cnpof Riv#Financial Highlights Net
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes To $24,400 — Is It A Good Time To Buy?

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin BTC/USD crashed to its 18-month low at $24,552 on centralized exchanges such as Binance, and Coinbase leaving investors wondering if now is a good time to buy?. Image source: Binance BTC/USD spot. With a strong ‘sell’ signal projected by technical indicators, BTC...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy