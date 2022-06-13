ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

By Jim Caufield
theperrynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical...

theperrynews.com

Comments / 0

theperrynews.com

Half-mile of 130th Street closed Wednesday, Thursday

The half-mile of 130th Street (Park Street) between Kimble Place and Knox Trail east of Perry is closed to through traffic for road construction until 5 p.m. Thursday, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday morning. The target for reopening the roadway depends on the weather. For more information,...
PERRY, IA
kwbg.com

Weather Service Issues Flood Warning, Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

One mile of 280th Street to close for culvert replacement

Starting Monday at 7 a.m., 280th Street (County Road F51) will be closed between J Avenue and K Avenue (County Road P58) for a culvert replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Tuesday. The road will reopen on Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m., depending on the weather. For...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Multiple Thunderstorm Warnings Brings Several Inches of Rainfall

Multiple overnight thunderstorms brought lots of rainfall across the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. The National Weather Service issued three severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Greene, Guthrie and Dallas counties from 10:30pm Tuesday through 2:32am Wednesday. Each warning brought the same main threats of heavy rainfall, 60 miles per hour winds and the potential for hail. While there were no confirmed reports of hail, there was lots of rainfall and strong winds.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

DOT Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Des Moines, IA) The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state’s roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. He says there was “an across the board” drop of “about two percent in traffic counts statewide. Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report June 14, 2022

12:42am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 700 Block of Wild Rose Lane. 3:46am: A construction worker accidentally tripped the alarm, while working overnight at 115 West State Street. A key holder was contacted to reset the alarm. 10:31am: A Traffic Stop at Elm...
JEFFERSON, IA
Axios Des Moines

Urban planner says Des Moines should consider viaduct removal

Des Moines should explore an idea to remove downtown viaducts, according to RDG Planning & Design's recommendation.The suggestion was part of a long-term vision plan presented to the city council this week.Why it matters: Viaducts create "pretty significant barriers" to development of areas surrounding them, Laura Kessel, a director of the urban planning group, told council members Monday.Catch up fast: The viaducts over Southwest 8th and 9th streets have been in place for decades to elevate vehicles above railroad tracks or roads to efficiently move traffic.Large areas surrounding the viaducts are underused surface parking lots.What's happening: A concept draft of...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After 2,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen in Webster Co.

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Seasonal signs of the times cropping up around Perry

Signs of summer emerged around Perry this week with the rise of a freedom tent for fireworks sales in a parking lot on the city’s south side. Fireworks cannot be legally discharged within the city limits of Perry, according to the amended city ordinance approved Jan. 3 by the Perry City Council. State law bars Perry’s restricting the sale of the popular explosives, which lawmakers and the governor legalized for retail consumer use in 2017.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 14

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Alex Schuring, 36, of 1985 Crabapple Court, Waukee, was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked and on a warrant for probation violation on an original charge of third-offense OWI and issued a citation for failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
superhits1027.com

Rain and hail causes some crop replanting

DES MOINES — Some Iowa farmers had to replant following rain and hail last week. The USDA report shows the corn planting was completed by the end of the week and just three percent of the beans remain to be planted. There were some reports however of pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe hail that led to farmers replanting some damaged crops.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Thieves steal $10k in fuel from Iowa construction site

MOORLAND, Iowa — About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a mini-storage site in Iowa. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, about $10,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a construction site in Moorland. It was reported that over the weekend of May 13 to May...
MOORLAND, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closure Begins Tomorrow Near Perry

Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin tomorrow near Perry. The City of Perry announced that beginning tomorrow 130th Street west of Perry will be closed to traffic for a gas line project. The road will be partially closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 13th.
PERRY, IA

