Bucks Promote Charles Lee To Top Assistant Position

The Utah Jazz have several huge decisions to make this offseason. Finding a new head coach who can keep their star guard, Donovan Mitchell, happy is key. The Utah Jazz are looking to bounce back from another playoff disappointment and will be doing so without head coach Quin Snyder, who left the team after eight seasons at the helm. Along with finding a replacement, the Jazz have to weigh the possibility of remaking their roster by trading either Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell (or both), as that pairing may have run it’s course.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO