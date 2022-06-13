ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEeZ8_0g93Q8zI00

A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car driver east of Hibbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Equinox was pulling onto Hwy. 37 from County Road 5 at around 1:45 p.m., when the motorcyclist heading east on Hwy. 37 crashed into the vehicle.

The Harley Davidson motorcyclist, identified as Leroy Robert Sausman, 71, of Gilbert, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as a 33-year-old man from Chisholm, and the three passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: 2 people dead from apparent overdose, investigation underway

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are investigating after two people died of an apparent overdose in the Riverside neighborhood. Police responded to an area on Industrial Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Someone had called 911 to report two people who they believed may be dead. When officers arrived, they determined...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, MN
Hibbing, MN
Accidents
City
Hibbing, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Accidents
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
Hibbing, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Chisholm, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
FOX 21 Online

Two Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say two people were found dead in their home on Wednesday after overdosing. The call to police came in just after noon. Duluth police arrived at the home on Industrial Avenue and found a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old-man dead inside. Out of respect...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m. Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying...
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two People Arrested After Drugs Found In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were arrested on alleged drugs charges on Tuesday in Duluth. The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Investigators executed a search warrant at Tri-Towers in Duluth around 5:30 Tuesday night. Upon arrival, a 44-year old man was found flushing drugs down the...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Harley#Chevy
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet man sentenced to life in 2020 triple murder

CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a woman, her toddler, and an unborn baby. A judge sentenced Sheldon Thompson, 35, Wednesday, several weeks after he was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to three...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

Using boards, deputies were able to create a bridge for the horses to walk on (Facebook) Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they...
TURTLE RIVER, MN
nbc15.com

Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is offering a vivid reminder to drivers that those crossover lanes on divided highways are for emergency maintenance vehicles only. A picture posted on the agency’s Facebook page, a black Toyota Highlander is shown wedged underneath the trailer of a semi that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDIO-TV

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescues a stranded mariner

A stranded mariner on the St. Lawrence River got some help from the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul ten days ago. According to the navy, the vessel needed help near the Cat Island Shoals. It had been taking on water. This was on June 3rd. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul deployed their rigid-hull inflatable...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth firefighter accused of assaulting hiker found guilty

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth firefighter accused of attacking a woman on a hiking trail has been found guilty. Conrad John Sunde IV, 50, was found guilty Monday of Felony Third-Degree Assault for allegedly assaulting Mary Modec, 65 on a western Duluth trail. The incident happened back in July 2020. According...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Two Arrested In Tri-Towers Drug Bust

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant Tuesday at an apartment in the Tri-Towers building at 201 North 3rd Avenue East in Duluth. While in the apartment, a 44 year old man was found flushing drugs down the toilet....
DULUTH, MN
B105

Lincoln Park Pub Looking For Dine-And-Dashers

Ope. This is definitely not Minnesota nice: a popular bar and restaurant in the Lincoln Park area is asking for the public to help them identify two people they say dined and dashed recently. Another Duluth favorite, The Other Place Bar & Grill, had a similar situation recently. In late...
DULUTH, MN
valleynewslive.com

$5,000 reward offered for information on Red Lake murder case

RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a murder case in Red Lake. According to the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, Jacob Jeffrey Hunter was murder on October 7, 2020 at around 11:30 p.m. in the East Barton’s area of Red Lake, MN.
RED LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy