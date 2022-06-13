Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

Authorities from three different states were involved in an animal rescue and arrest of a Keokuk County man on animal cruelty charges. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities removed 65 dogs from a property near Hedrick in Keokuk County. The agencies received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to alert them to possible animal neglect on the property. When officers arrived on scene they found dogs living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, mostly unprotected from the elements. One dog was found to be missing part of one of her back legs with an injury that showed exposed bone. Some puppies were found to be in wire cages inside of a camper with no heat. Many of the animals were found to be malnourished, and suffering from a variety of infections. A veterinarian on scene evaluated the animals and determined that they all needed to be immediately relocated. Authorities in Colorado were able to track down and arrest the individual deemed to be in charge of the property, 48-year-old Jason Munn. He has been charged with animal cruelty.

KEOKUK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO