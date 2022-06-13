ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapello, IA

Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

By jhunter
KCJJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Officer Assaulted Responding to Harassment Call

A Cedar Rapids police officer is recovering from injuries suffered early this morning in the. According to a release from the Department, an officer arrived on scene at 325 Lewellen Drive. NW regarding a harassment call at 2:20 am. While on the call, the officer located the male. subject believed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from mentally diminished victim

An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with theft and dependent adult abuse after allegedly draining tens of thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. According to the criminal complaint, a warrant was requested on 33-year-old Ahmad Strong of South Riverside Drive after it was discovered that he withdrew over $40,000 from the victim’s bank account over a period ending this past November. The victim is described as mentally deficient, and considered as a dependent adult. The victim was later hospitalized while Strong reportedly depleted their account.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man with long criminal history charged with attempted vehicle burglary

An Iowa City man with a long history of criminal activity was arrested again Monday night after allegedly attempting to burglarize a vehicle. Police say 20-year-old Jeiden Fair of Amber Lane was seen on the 2200 block of Russell Drive around 8:50pm attempting to enter a vehicle via the passenger front door in the driveway of a private residence. Witnesses provided a description, and positively identified him when police found him nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapello, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man charged with OWI on Coralville Reservoir

As boaters continue to flock to Coralville Lake to boat regardless of gas prices, DNR officers are working to keep the reservoir safe by cracking down on intoxicated boaters. A Norway Iowa man learned that on Sunday night. An officer observed 36-year-old Erik Marks operating a boat on the Reservoir,...
CORALVILLE, IA
KBUR

Police investigating shooting at West Burlington Pool

West Burlington, IA- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident at West Burlington pool in which one person was shot in the neck. West Burlington Police Sergeant Eldon Melssen told the Hawk Eye that around 4:45 PM Tuesday, a man believed to be in his late 20s or 30s, was shot once in the neck. Bystanders were able to slow the victim’s bleeding before EMS arrived. The man was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police looking for suspect in shooting outside West Burlington pool

An investigation is underway. Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in funding for school safety. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday $100 million in school safety funding to address school safety during a press conference. Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Dealers Selling to Wapello Students

Authorities in Louisa County made a pair of felony arrests this spring in connection to illegal sales of THC cartridges, vaping devices and other illegal substances being sold to students at Wapello High School. The investigation was initiated by Wapello School Resource Deputy Takoda Alpara and fully investigated by the Louisa County Narcotics Investigation staff and Sheriff’s Office through the rest of May and into June.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Violent Crime
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Officer involved in deadly Davenport shooting identified

Davenport — We now know the name of the Davenport police officer who shot and killed a man after a shootout outside a convenience store last week. Iowa DCI is looking into the case and released an update for the Scott County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Investigators now say it...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

CR Police issue Operation Quickfind for 11 year old girl

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for an 11 year old girl missing since early Tuesday night. Sierra Rance was last seen in the 500 block of 17th Street Northeast at around 6pm, wearing a purple tye-dye shirt, black shorts and black canvas shoes. She is described with dark black hair and bangs.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested with 10,000 fentanyl pills, revolver

The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the […]
KEWANEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting live in girlfriend

A domestic incident in Iowa City early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Johnston man. Arrest reports indicate the incident involved 30-year-old Joshua Thompson and the woman he lives with on East Court Street around 3:30 am. Thompson and the woman were in an argument when he allegedly knocked her to the ground, straddled her and put both hands around her throat. The victim reported that she was unable to breathe and felt like she was going to lose consciousness.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Former Keokuk County Man Arrested in Colorado on Animal Cruelty Charges

Authorities from three different states were involved in an animal rescue and arrest of a Keokuk County man on animal cruelty charges. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities removed 65 dogs from a property near Hedrick in Keokuk County. The agencies received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to alert them to possible animal neglect on the property. When officers arrived on scene they found dogs living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, mostly unprotected from the elements. One dog was found to be missing part of one of her back legs with an injury that showed exposed bone. Some puppies were found to be in wire cages inside of a camper with no heat. Many of the animals were found to be malnourished, and suffering from a variety of infections. A veterinarian on scene evaluated the animals and determined that they all needed to be immediately relocated. Authorities in Colorado were able to track down and arrest the individual deemed to be in charge of the property, 48-year-old Jason Munn. He has been charged with animal cruelty.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with felony, vehicle recovered

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation into a stolen vehicle. In the early morning hours of June 9th, Henry County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills, Iowa. It was found that...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington man arrested after morning garage fire

A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island investigates early morning Wednesday shooting

On Wednesday at 5:12 a.m., Rock Island police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of Circle K, 4423 11th St., Rock Island. Officers located spent shell casings in the parking lot and two individuals arrived at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, with one victim sustaining non-life threatening injuries, police said. The department’s Criminal Investigations is following up on this case.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Inmate found dead in prison cell at Rock Island County Jail

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an inmate at Rock Island County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday evening, according to a press release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. Eric Petersen, 46, was found unresponsive around 7 p.m. by correctional officers. Medical...
KCJJ

Chronic trespasser accused of threatening to shoot Iowa City Police officers

A chronic trespasser faces charges that she threatened to shoot Iowa City Police officers. 29-year-old Porscha Curry of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community was trespassed from the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee last month after being accused of multiple thefts. Iowa City Police were called to the grocery store location again just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon after Curry allegedly became combative with security who asked her to leave. Curry was also forced to leave the store on Friday, when security told her the next time they saw her they were calling the police.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy