Utah won its first Pac-12 title last season, and that's where the path to the conference championship begins in 2022. The Utes are Athlon's pick to win the Pac-12 this fall, but USC should be much improved behind new coach Lincoln Riley. Oregon is a clear favorite in the North Division and a good schedule (no USC and Utah at home) gives new coach Dan Lanning a favorable path to a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

