Waubun, MN

Court news: Two Waubun residents charged with meth after arrest by special agents

By News Staff
DL-Online
 2 days ago

DETROIT LAKES — Henry Ray Soyring, 38, of rural Waubun has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first- and second-degree controlled substance crime. In the same case, Nakoya Lee Vanwert, 32, of rural Waubun has been charged with felony third-degree controlled substance crime and gross misdemeanor...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Court news: Felony DWI charges filed against DL woman

Jaquelyn Marie Olcott, 45, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after her license was canceled as inimical to public safety. According to court records, on the evening of April 23, a Becker...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A wanted man was arrested in Horace on the evening of Tuesday, June 14. A Cass Clay Alert was sent out just after 6:30 p.m., saying the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had increased law enforcement in the area due to an investigation. Around...
HORACE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo police investigate reported downtown burglary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating an attempted burglary at downtown business. Officials say they were called to the 500 block of 2nd Ave. N. around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a report of an attempted burglary. Police say they set up a large...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for threatening mass shooting in Fergus Falls, creating hit list

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created. Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Scammers hack Becker County Sheriff's Facebook page

DETROIT LAKES — Scammers are using a trusted name to attempt eliciting funds from area residents. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander was made aware that scammers hacked his personal Facebook page and used its messaging app to call people on his friends list. The scammer then asked those on the other end of the line to purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime report: June 9-12

10:19 p.m., Past renter at a residence along Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, returned to the rental property and asked the new renters if they could take a shower. 12:39 p.m., Adult female reported a theft along Stony Road in Detroit Lakes. While the woman was in jail she said someone took her bag, backpack and basket.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Victim in fatal crash in Otter Tail County identified

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Otter Tail County officials are identifying the victim of a fatal crash Friday near New York Mills. The accident involved two motor vehicles and one of the drivers, 47-year-old Tracy Frost, died at the scene. The other driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into semi, sending driver to hospital

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a crash involving a semi in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Monday, June 13 a car driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga of Crookston, MN didn’t yield to a semi coming down Hwy. 2 and crashed into the back of it.
POLK COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Child found safe after wandering away in northwest Minnesota

FISHER, Minn. (KFGO) – A 20-month-old child was found safe after wandering off into the woods near Fisher on Sunday. Law enforcement and first responders headed to the area. Fisher Fire Department crews found the missing child about a 1/4 mile away in a field. The Polk County Sheriff’s...
FISHER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
CROOKSTON, MN
DL-Online

Eric Ronald Haukedahl III

Eric Ronald Haukedahl III passed away of natural causes on the 7th of February at the age of 85 with Gerri, his beloved wife of 59 years, at his side. Born in 1936 in Minnesota, “Ronnie” grew up as the youngest of ten children. At the age of five, he moved with his family to Michigan. Vivacious, loving, with a wonderful sense of humor that would light up everyone’s day, Ronnie was an attentive, caring father, husband, grandfather, uncle, son, and brother... and the delight of his family, and wide circle of friends. Ron attended Aryan Southeastern high school in Detroit, Michigan, and then in 1958 enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving as a corporal and tank mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1961. He returned to Minnesota and met the former Geraldine Larson and they soon wed in 1962, having three children: Brian, Eric and Kevin. Ron had a passion for many things; his work, his family and countless adventures, but the thing he wanted most was his own family. After working for Foltz Trucking for many years, he retired as their Safety Director in 2001. In retirement, he still pursued his adventurous ways, never shying away from another road trip, camping excursion, or Yogi Bear Challenge, and creating lasting memories for all those close to him. Ron is survived by his wife Gerri, his sisters Betty Ann and Gert, sons Brian, Kevin and fiancé Kim, his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, along with many other dear family and friends. Please join loved ones as we honor and celebrate the lives of Eric Ronald Haukedahl III and Eric Allen Haukedahl IIII with a military service that will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Audubon, MN at 1:00PM on Friday, June 24, 2022. A social gathering will be held at the family home immediately to follow: 20745 Evergreen Shores Drive, Detroit Lakes, MN. Anyone is welcome to come pay respects.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DL-Online

Becker County Republicans to meet Thursday June 16, at Sandbar II

The regular monthly meeting of the Becker County Republicans, originally scheduled for June 9, will now be held Thursday, June 16. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Sandbar II, 1150 Randolph Road, in Detroit Lakes. Many people show up at 6 p.m. to enjoy a burger or a chicken dinner special.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Cheryl Hovland

Feb. 26, 1950 - June 14, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Cheryl Hovland, 72, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Tuesday, June 14, in Hospice House - Sanford Broadway Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at the church.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

From fishing to ATV enforcement, summer activities in full swing for DNR conservation officers

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) attended training in Bemidji and checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. A citation was issued for an illegal-length walleye. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) checked anglers fishing on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Fishing was good throughout most of the week on both bodies of water. Enforcement action was taken for overlimits of walleyes, fishing with extra lines and fishing without a current license. Sura also worked an AIS (aquatic invasive species) detail in the Baudette area.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 15-25

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

More Then 41,000 People Take In RibFest 2022 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Happy Harry’s RibFest is in the record books and the festival had a pretty good turnout, especially by looking at the crowd for “Firehouse” Saturday night. More than 41,000 people walked through the gates of RibFest during the four-day event last...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Why are dead fish washing up on Detroit Lakes beach?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve taken a stroll along the shoreline of Detroit Lakes beach you may have noticed dead fishing washing up on the beach. While it might smell and look concerning, local experts say it’s a normal occurrence. Fish die-offs tend to happen...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

