Court news: Two Waubun residents charged with meth after arrest by special agents

Eric Ronald Haukedahl III passed away of natural causes on the 7th of February at the age of 85 with Gerri, his beloved wife of 59 years, at his side. Born in 1936 in Minnesota, “Ronnie” grew up as the youngest of ten children. At the age of five, he moved with his family to Michigan. Vivacious, loving, with a wonderful sense of humor that would light up everyone’s day, Ronnie was an attentive, caring father, husband, grandfather, uncle, son, and brother... and the delight of his family, and wide circle of friends. Ron attended Aryan Southeastern high school in Detroit, Michigan, and then in 1958 enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving as a corporal and tank mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1961. He returned to Minnesota and met the former Geraldine Larson and they soon wed in 1962, having three children: Brian, Eric and Kevin. Ron had a passion for many things; his work, his family and countless adventures, but the thing he wanted most was his own family. After working for Foltz Trucking for many years, he retired as their Safety Director in 2001. In retirement, he still pursued his adventurous ways, never shying away from another road trip, camping excursion, or Yogi Bear Challenge, and creating lasting memories for all those close to him. Ron is survived by his wife Gerri, his sisters Betty Ann and Gert, sons Brian, Kevin and fiancé Kim, his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, along with many other dear family and friends. Please join loved ones as we honor and celebrate the lives of Eric Ronald Haukedahl III and Eric Allen Haukedahl IIII with a military service that will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Audubon, MN at 1:00PM on Friday, June 24, 2022. A social gathering will be held at the family home immediately to follow: 20745 Evergreen Shores Drive, Detroit Lakes, MN. Anyone is welcome to come pay respects.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO