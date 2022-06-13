ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pound your way to glory in Ragnarock, a rhythm smasher for Oculus Quest 2

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Picture this scene for just a moment. You’re a Viking drummer, standing on the helm of a glorious Longship overlooking the vast sea and your weary crew of rowers. You still have a way to go before you hit land and, as is evident by the look on your crewmates’ faces, the long journey hasn’t been kind to their spirits. That’s why it’s your job to raise morale with every raised fistful of drum hammers you can muster.

Ragnarock is a fantastical VR rhythm game that puts you in this exact situation, drumming along with what is quite possibly the most unique soundtrack in any rhythm game in existence. As someone who is a huge fan of Celtic and Viking-inspired music, it’s not an opportunity I imagined I would ever get to experience. But, thanks to the magic of VR and the ease of the Oculus Quest 2 , drumming to the sounds of bagpipes, electric guitars, and medieval instruments while your crew rows on to glory is completely possible.

If modern metal is more of your jam, the just-released Hellfest Raid DLC brings names like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, The Offspring, and Dragonforce to the mix, complete with a new environment that coincides with the Hellfest Open Air Festival. That’s the biggest metal festival in the world if you weren’t aware. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get pounding in our Quest game of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tq18S_0g93PAhi00

Our Oculus Quest Game of the Week column highlights recent Quest titles, indie gems, App Lab up-and-comers, or cool sideloaded mods. Games that we didn't have time to review but deserve recognition.

Onward, toward Valhalla!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OGpL_0g93PAhi00

(Image credit: WanadevStudio)

It's not just about how accurate your beats are, but how far your boat gets.

As you might expect from a Viking-themed game or show these days, the concept of Valhalla being an ultimate goal is a central theme of the game, but it’s not the only goal. As you would expect from a rhythm game, the goal is also to play along to one of the many songs as best as you can. It’s this unique combination of beat accuracy and distance traveled that makes Ragnarock’s gameplay feel so unique.

Ragnarock presents players with dozens of songs, each of which are broken into three difficulty levels. Once you select a song, you’ll be transported to the bow of a Viking Longship with a set of four drums in front of you. Again, as you would expect from any modern rhythm game, notes will fly towards your drums and you’ll need to beat the drum when that note appears overtop it.

As a bonus, players will find their hammers channel a bit of Thor’s Mjolnir when their playing is exceptional. In layman's terms, that means your hammers become lightning-charged when you hit several dozen notes in a row and don’t miss or miss-time your beats. You can then pound the big drums — which are separate from the four main drums — to give your crew and ship a supercharged distance boost.

The more accurate your drum playing is, the faster your crewmates will row and the more distance your ship will cover by the end of the song. While most rhythm games only focus on a numerical high score, Ragnarock gives you the joy of seeing actual physical progress in the distance traveled by your ship.

That key gameplay mechanic of racing a boat works perfectly with the multiplayer, which pits ships of other Vikings next to one another with the ultimate goal of getting further than everyone else. There’s nothing quite like hollering at your friends while drumming to a screaming bagpipe solo as your ship rips through the currents of fantastical lands.

Raiding to glory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zcBx_0g93PAhi00

(Image credit: WanadevStudio)

Each DLC pack contains not only a bunch of new songs, but also a slew of collectibles, hammers, and new environments to play in.

Ragnarock launched with over 30 songs to play and has since added one free update plus two paid DLC packs to the roster. But what I love about these DLC packs is that they’re not just songs, they’re thematic experiences.

Each DLC pack is known as a raid in the game’s pseudo lore and contains not only a bunch of new songs, but also a slew of collectibles, hammers, and new environments to play in. The first pack was dedicated to the British power metal band Gloryhammer, and featured half a dozen songs for just a few bucks.

The latest DLC, the Hellfest Raid, is a creative mashup between the world’s largest open-air metal festival and the game’s iconic nature. It’s very much in the realm of the metaverse concept in that you can experience a unique version of a real-world event in a stylized, virtual world. Of course, instead of being at an open-air concert, you’ll be hammering to the same tunes in a race alongside friends and opponents, alike.

In addition to these impressive DLC packs, developers WanadevStudio are set on delivering new free songs every quarter to keep players coming back to the leaderboards. If that’s not enough, there’s even official custom song support and a simpler level editor in the works. It’s this kind of support, plus the unique gameplay, that makes Ragnarock such an excellent experience to return to time and time again.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Open-World Game Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has made yet another game completely free today, just as it does this time every week. In this instance, the weekly free offering on EGS happens to be one of the more unique open-world games that we have seen in recent years. And while this game has received a mixed response since first arriving, it's definitely one that fans of the genre will want to give a spin.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Go#Valhalla#Video Game#Viking#Celtic#Hellfest Raid Dlc
digitalspy.com

The best F1 22 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

A brand-new era in Formula 1 has arrived with F1 22, the latest entry in EA Sports' F1 franchise and the official videogame of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, which will release July 1 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. F1 22...
AMAZON
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: Two with HD resolution, and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Magazine

Xbox Really Needed Starfield This Year

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy that Microsoft felt the need to clarify that its not-E3 summer games showcase had the “most gameplay they’ve ever shown in a briefing in Xbox history(Opens in a new window).” In an era where most conferences are dominated by CGI trailers, showing gameplay is a novel act.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today, although it is getting a lot better.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft reveals Minecraft Legends for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Mojang and Microsoft have announced Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy spin-off of the immensely popular block-based building game.Due to launch in 2023, Minecraft Legends departs from the open-world survival genre and will instead see players battling the game’s iconic piglin enemies from a third-person perspective.The spin-off was revealed at yesterday’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, where Microsoft confirmed the title would arrive on Xbox and PC within the next 12 months. Versions for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are also mentioned in the game’s cinematic trailer. “You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Smartwatch survey

Hi guys ! I am making a survey to check out how many users play games ,on what device they are playing and what games do they play. Link : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1F...rm?usp=sf_link.
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Xbox: New Starfield, Minecraft and Forza gameplay unveiled

More than 35 new experiences for the Xbox have been announced as Microsoft brought a busy period of console gaming news conferences to an end. Gameplay footage of Starfield, a space exploration game from the creators of Fallout and Skyrim, was finally shown. The game was announced in 2018 and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Gameplay Revealed at Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

It has been a long time coming but Bethesda and Xbox finally opted to show off some extensive new gameplay from Starfield today. First revealed all the way back in 2018, Bethesda Game Studios hasn't opted to share much about its latest RPG outside of a couple of trailers and some pieces of concept art. After such a long time, though, we've now been given an idea of what Starfield will actually look like to play, and in short, it seems like it will be gargantuan.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

577
Followers
517
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy