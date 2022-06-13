ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Makes first start off IL

Kelly started at catcher and went 0-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Sunday's...

CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting again Monday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher again while Molina remains out for a second straight game. The 39-year-old backstop also missed three games last week due to soreness.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is yielding the DH role to Nolan Arenado while Brendan Donovan starts on third base and bats sixth. Juan Yepez is in right field and hitting seventh while Tyler O'Neill makes another start in left field and bats fifth. Paul Goldschimdt is replacing Pujols in the lineup to play first base and bat third.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner idle Tuesday afternoon for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Yadier Molina is starting at catcher over Knizner and batting eighth. Knizner will likely be back behind the plate for the second leg on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt insane feat not seen since Fernando Tatis in 1999

The St. Louis Cardinals played a doubleheader on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the early game, Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt blasted his 14th home run of the season, powering St. Louis to a 3-1 victory. He finished the game with three RBI. Then in the night cap, Goldschmidt was back at it again. He […] The post Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt insane feat not seen since Fernando Tatis in 1999 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies remove Corey Knebel from closer's role after latest meltdown vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Adds steal Tuesday

Thomas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds. Thomas extended his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the 11th inning. He then stole second and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game once again. During the streak, the rookie outfielder is 10-for-25 (.400) with three steals, four RBI and six runs. He's logged a .270/.336/.443 slash line with five home runs, three steals, 13 RBI and 19 runs in 128 plate appearances overall. Thomas has taken command of a starting role in center field, pushing the versatile Daulton Varsho to right field with the return of catcher Carson Kelly from the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Expected starter Saturday

Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom said Weaver will be the team's starter Saturday against the Twins, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The Diamondbacks' official site has not yet added Weaver's name as the starter for Saturday's game preview, but this move was anticipated after the right-hander was the bulk-innings pitcher in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. He moves into the fifth rotation spot that has been a revolving door for Arizona. Prior to Weaver, it was filled by Caleb Smith, Humberto Castellanos (elbow) and Tyler Gilbert. The organization also has a couple of arms at Triple-A Reno perceived as major-league ready -- Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson -- that could eventually make it to Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Takes loss Wednesday

Brebbia (3-1) allowed a run on one hit in one inning to take the loss Wednesday versus the Royals. Brebbia allowed a double to Andrew Benintendi in the eighth inning, and he ultimately got home on a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly. This ended Brebbia's 4.2-inning scoreless streak to begin June. The right-hander has a 2.96 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 24:7 K:BB and four holds across 27.1 innings this year, serving as a mid-leverage option.
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Wednesday

Crawford (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins. Since the Mariners are closing their series with a day game after a night game, Crawford will unsurprisingly remain on the bench and get more time to recuperate from the illness that resulted in him being scratched ahead of Tuesday's 4-2 win. Manager Scott Servais has described Crawford's illness as flu-like symptoms, so the 27-year-old doesn't appear to be a candidate to land on the COVID-19-related injured list at this time.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Gets fifth consecutive start

Celestino will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Celestino is nominally the Twins' fourth outfielder, but he's a fixture in the starting nine against southpaws and often benefits from manager Rocco Baldelli occasionally handing off days to Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach against right-handed starters. The 23-year-old finds himself in the lineup for the fifth straight contest and should continue to see steady work while offering plus defense in the outfield and holding down a .784 OPS on the campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: On bench versus lefty

Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Marsh started the past four games and went 5-for-13 with two homers, a double, three walks, three RBI and five runs during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with southpaw Tyler Anderson pitching for the Dodgers. Juan Lagares will take over in left field for the Halos.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Shoulder surgery completed

Rolison announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he underwent surgery on his left shoulder in Los Angeles. His surgery was overseen by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and apparently went according to plan. Rolison confirmed he'll miss the rest of the 2022 season but noted in his post that he expects to be ready to go for the start of the 2023 campaign.
DENVER, CO

