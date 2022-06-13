Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Makes first start off IL

Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom said Weaver will be the team's starter Saturday against the Twins, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The Diamondbacks' official site has not yet added Weaver's name as the starter for Saturday's game preview, but this move was anticipated after the right-hander was the bulk-innings pitcher in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. He moves into the fifth rotation spot that has been a revolving door for Arizona. Prior to Weaver, it was filled by Caleb Smith, Humberto Castellanos (elbow) and Tyler Gilbert. The organization also has a couple of arms at Triple-A Reno perceived as major-league ready -- Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson -- that could eventually make it to Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO