Italian defender Chiellini signs for Los Angeles FC

June 13 (Reuters) - Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined Los Angeles FC on a contract until 2023 after leaving Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Monday.

Chiellini, 37, left Juve at the end of last season with a year remaining on his contract after a 17-year career at the club. The centre back is third on their all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon.

He hasretired from international duty, playing his last match at Wembley earlier this month when European champions Italy lost the 'Finalissima' to Copa America winners Argentina.

Chiellini, who won nine consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus, announced his move on Twitter wearing an LAFC cap and shirt with the caption, "The next chapter".

"I felt very strongly about this new chapter in my career, and I am grateful to LAFC for this opportunity," Chiellini said in a statement.

"I'm thankful for all my years with Juventus and I'm looking forward to winning many more trophies in Los Angeles."

LAFC said Chiellini will take an international roster slot once he gets his visa and International Transfer Certificate.

"Giorgio's experience will be invaluable to us," LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said.

"He is one of the top defenders to ever play, he brings a deep knowledge of the game and an ability to have an impact on our young players both on and off the field. His addition is the perfect supplement to the work we are doing every day."

LAFC are top of the Western Conference standings with 29 points from 14 games.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris

