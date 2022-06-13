ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spain and southern France hit by second extreme heat event of year

By Jon Henley Europe correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9MMH_0g93Oxyo00
A field of potatoes being irrigated at sunset as a heatwave hits Europe, in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France.

A second extreme heat event of the year is searing Spain and southern France, with temperatures hitting highs not normally recorded until July or August and experts warning summer heatwaves are happening earlier and more often.

The French state forecaster, Météo France, said temperatures had already exceeded 35C close to the Mediterranean and would rise further from midweek as the hot air mass moved northwards, with parts of the south-west and Rhone valley reaching 39C.

Even in Alsace, Brittany and the greater Paris region, temperatures were expected to reach – and in some areas significantly exceed – 30C, the forecaster Patrick Galois said, adding that the French capital could hit 35C on Thursday.

Galois said such events “very rarely” occurred in June and then only at the end of the month. “If this episode is confirmed, it will be a record in terms of how early it has occurred,” he said. Previous extreme temperature episodes in June, such as in 2005 and 2017, had not begun to develop before at least the 18th of the month, he said.

The episode’s peak should be reached between Thursday and Saturday, Méteo France said, adding that it was being fuelled by an Atlantic low-pressure system between the Azores islands and Madeira, favouring the uprising of warm air in western Europe.

Besides sustained unusually high daytime temperatures, the mercury was also unlikely to fall below 20C in several areas overnight, the French forecaster said, potentially qualifying the episode as a heatwave in some regions.

For an extreme heat event to be formally categorised as a heatwave, temperatures must normally exceed set day- and night-time values that vary region by region for a continuous period of at least three days.

In neighbouring Spain, early June temperatures are the hottest recorded in at least 20 years, with 40C recorded over the weekend in Seville and nearby Córdoba, 42C in the Guadiana valley in Extremadura and 43C in other parts of southern Spain.

“We are facing unusually high temperatures for June,” a spokesperson for Aemet, the state meteorological office, said, adding that the latest episode was the third-earliest on record and the first to arrive this early since 1981.

The forecaster has said global heating meant Spain’s summer now began between 20 and 40 days earlier than it did 50 years ago. Last year was Spain’s hottest and driest on record, with temperatures hitting an all-time high of 47.4C in Córdoba province.

The extreme heat episodes in the two countries follow the hottest May on record in France and Spain. France recorded temperatures exceeding 38C – about 17C hotter than the seasonal average – in some parts of the south last month.

The southern towns of Albi, Toulouse and Montélimar all equalled or exceeded their previous records for the month of May, registering 33.7C, 33.4C and 33.8C, while even north-western Normandy reached 27C, breaking a May record dating back to 1922.

In Spain, a mass of hot, dry air blowing in from Africa led to “exceptionally high” daily temperatures between 10C and 15C above some local monthly averages in a May heatwave of “extraordinary and exceptional intensity”.

Spain recorded its highest ever temperature, 47.4C, last August in the Andalucían town of Montoro. France’s record was registered during the 2019 European heatwave, when Vérargues in the Hérault département hit 46C.

Drought is also becoming an increasing concern, with 35 French départements already having imposed water restrictions. Almost the whole of Portugal had been classified as being in “severe drought” by the end of May, according to the national weather service Ipma.

Last month was the country’s hottest May since 1931, with the average temperature more than 3C higher than usual and with average rainfall of just under 9mm – roughly 13% of the normal level. Just over 97% of Portugal is in “severe drought”.

“This deficit in rainfall is in line with the trend of the last 20 years, marked by more frequent dry periods as a result of climate change,” said Vanda Pires, an Ipma climatologist, adding that temperatures could also reach 40C in Portugal this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Temperatures hit 43C in Spain’s hottest spring heatwave in decades

Spain has been hit by its first major heatwave of the year, with temperatures reaching 43C in some parts of the country. Extreme heat warnings are in place across the country, which is grappling with its earliest heatwave in more than four decades.Temperatures have been topping 40C over the past few days, with scorching weather expected to last throughout the week.On Tuesday, forecasters told areas in Seville, Andalusia, Cordova and Jaén to expect 43C weather. Others - including Madrid and Barcelona - are also facing heat warnings throughout the day with temperatures in the late 30C and early 40C forecast....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern France#Western Europe#French#M Teo France#Potenti
Reuters

Spain melts under the earliest heat wave in over 40 years

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Fans, air conditioning, swimming pools, cold drinks or ice-cream -- all remedies were welcomed on Monday in Spain as Spaniards weathered the earliest heat wave in over 40 years. A cloud of hot air from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring, AEMET forecasters said, and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than Miami as scorching temperatures hit 33C

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 33C this week as Britons bask in the first hot spell of the year. The blistering heat that is affecting Spain will sweep in on Friday bringing with it temperatures that could exceed that in Jamaica and Miami.The Met Office said a high-pressure system around the south of the country is bringing the warm weather and then as it moves east on Thursday it allows even hotter air from the south to come in.Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said it will be the first “hot spell” of the year...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Winterlike scene develops in Germany, despite temps in the 70s

Parts of Germany looked more like early January than early June on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Paris, the same weather system was responsible for the Eiffel Tower being struck by lightning numerous times. A winterlike scene was captured in the southern German town of Weiler-Simmerberg Sunday after an intense storm covered...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
The Guardian

He can’t handle the truth! Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?

If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Whoopi Goldberg joins international backlash over Sydney Morning Herald’s treatment of Rebel Wilson

The international backlash against the Sydney Morning Herald over its reporting of Rebel Wilson’s new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma has intensified, with celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg now criticising the masthead. Columnist Andrew Hornery and Herald editor Bevan Shields have this week apologised after Wilson was given a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy