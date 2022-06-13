ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solid Stone added to Hardwicke field

Sir Michael Stoute has supplemented Solid Stone for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

The six-year-old – who runs in the Saeed Suhail colours of Stoute’s Derby hero Desert Crown – was last seen winning the Ormonde Stakes at Chester. He would be a record-extending 12th winner for Stoute in the mile-and-a-half feature.

Charlie Appleby’s St Leger winner Hurricane Lane heads the opposition, with Doncaster runner-up Mojo Star and Fancy Man retaining the option for the Richard Hannon team.

William Buick celebrates winning the St Leger with Hurricane Lane (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Hurricane Lane has not been seen since finishing third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and has recently been away for a gallop.

Appleby told Godolphin: “I’m delighted with the way he has physically done from three to four and this has very much been our target, we’re very much working back from the Arc.

“Compared to some of the older horses he had an extended break as we knew we weren’t going to do anything early in the season with him.

“He took in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket the other day, William (Buick) sat on him and he was very pleased. He needed it in the sense that everything is very relaxed at Moulton Paddocks and he was in a relaxed mode, so William just had to give him the signal to remind him to switch on his racing brain and you could see the penny dropped at the right time.”

Chester Cup winner Cleveland is one of two among the 14 for Aidan O’Brien, together with Broome. William Haggas is also doubly-represented with Hamish and Dubai Honour, as is Roger Varian with Eshaada and Third Realm.

Eshaada (striped cap) was a winner on Champions Day (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

John and Thady Gosden have Brigadier Gerard second Mostahdaf, while Noel Meade has left in the progressive Layfayette.

A high-class collection of 28 have stood their ground for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, including Australian ace Nature Strip, who is declared for the King’s Stand on Tuesday.

Ado McGuinness’ Abbaye winner A Case Of You is on course, as is the Hannon-trained Happy Romance, who came out on top when the pair met in the Al Quoz on World Cup night.

Also featuring is the Wesley Ward-trained filly Campanelle, who will be bidding for her third win at the meeting, after the Queen Mary in 2020 and the Commonwealth Cup 12 months ago.

IN THIS ARTICLE
