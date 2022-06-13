Two dead and four injured in Indiana nightclub shooting

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – The two people killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, early Sunday morning have been identified. Four others were also wounded in the incident. Gary Police said around 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Playo's Night Club, in the 1700 block of Rant Street, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed a man, 34, unresponsive near the entryway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake by Gary Medics where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the nightclub and was also transported to the...
