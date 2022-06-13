ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Dangerous heatwave for the Carolinas this week: #WakeUpCLT To Go

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolinas will be pushing 100 degrees all...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

The extreme summer heat can impact your car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re continuing to deal with the extreme heat and the hot weather can take a toll on your car. Some drivers are ending up at mechanic shops like the Auto Shop of the Carolinas with heat-related problems. “The more I drive, the more I use...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ramsey Beach set to open to daily visitors

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The waters at Ramsey Creek are calm waiting for Wednesday when the beach will open for daily visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to coincide with the end of the CMS school year. The man-made beach has been open from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
kiss951.com

LauRen’s Goodbye Letter To Roy

As we say goodbye to Roy, I wanted to properly put down into words what I am feeling in this moment. I couldn’t let one of my best friends leave Charlotte without telling him how proud I am of him and the man he has become. You might need...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities? Here’s a list of the 36 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape the heat (save this for rainy days, too!). Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in June 2022. 1. Do indoor putt-putt Head to one of Charlotte’s new indoor putt-putt spots like […] The post 36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte not selected to host 2027 Army-Navy football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is officially out of the running to host the 2027 Army-Navy football game, WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni confirmed. The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced in March that the Queen City was among several major cities looking to host the college football tradition, including Dallas and Chicago. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the 2027 game will return to Philadelphia, where it has been regularly hosted in recent years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Book a trip to Soaky Mountain Waterpark at Wilderness at the Smokies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to summer fun for the whole family, Wilderness At The Smokies has you covered. Their waterpark, Soaky Mountain Waterpark is the perfect spot for a getaway this season. Located in Sevierville, there is fun for the whole family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Urgent Heat Advisory Issued As 100+ Temps Expected Around Charlotte Region

This week we may break several temperature records as a major heat wave sweeps through our region, with triple digit temperatures and potential heat indexes of over 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has now issued the following urgent warning for the Charlotte region:. Gaston-Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-York-Chester- Including the cities of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

As the mercury spikes, Charlotte’s homeless population faces the heat

As the midday temperature climbed into the upper 90s on Monday, Wade Holton sat on an old, run-down recliner in an empty lot on Statesville Avenue, relaxing in the shade of a scraggly tree. The 67-year-old has been homeless for the last three years, but the current heat wave, he said, has brought new challenges.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In North Carolina

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game

Charlotte didn’t make the cut to host future Army-Navy football games. Neither did fellow finalist Orlando, and these were the only two locations in the Southeast. Bank of America Stadium would have served as Charlotte’s venue for the game. Why it matters: The game, which has been played 122 times, has never taken place in the […] The post Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County activates cooling stations as dangerous heat arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County is activating cooling stations through at least Wednesday as temperatures approach the triple digits in the Charlotte area, officials said Monday. The county said it will provide refuge for residents from the forecasted heat at Roof Above Day Services, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, Mecklenburg County Park and […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

YouDay: Merging focus and potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to awaken your focus potential. 1. Focus on your strong points. There are areas in life in which you excel. There are areas in life where you don’t perform your best. Tap into your strong areas and allow yourself the room to grow.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Fast-Casual Piada Italian Street Food Opening Their First Carolina Location in Charlotte

Piada Italian Street Food is making their Carolinas debut by celebrating the opening of its 45th location at 336B S Sharon Amity Road. The fast casual Italian restaurant will open its doors on Thursday, July 7 at 10:45 a.m. and will be open Sunday through Saturday, 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. This marks Piada’s first Southeastern location, with additional locations planned for the University Centre in Charlotte, Raleigh and beyond.
CHARLOTTE, NC

