No Ribblesdale outing for Emily Upjohn

Emily Upjohn will not run in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, trainer John Gosden has announced.

The filly was involved in a thrilling finish to the Oaks at Epsom, giving away plenty of ground at the start and ultimately losing out by a short head to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tuesday.

It was a slight surprise when Gosden last week raised the possibility of a quick appearance, but the decision has now been made to wait for other targets.

Gosden told the Racing Post: “Obviously she got left a long way and then went widest of all in the Oaks.

“We feel Royal Ascot is coming too soon and she will be freshened up for targets at the end of July in either the Irish Oaks or the King George.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox