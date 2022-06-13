ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

James Anderson claims 650th Test wicket as England look to seize initiative

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TtM9_0g93MwAV00

James Anderson took his 650th Test wicket as England attempted to force themselves into a winning position against New Zealand on day four at Trent Bridge.

England were finally bowled out for 539 in the morning session, with Joe Root making 176 and five wickets tumbling for 66 as the game moved forward at pace.

A draw remained the likeliest result as New Zealand resumed 14 in front, but Anderson gave his side a perfect start to their hunt for quick wickets when he cleaned up visiting captain Tom Latham with the fifth delivery of the innings.

Latham offered no shot as Anderson roared in from round the wicket, watching in horror as the ball crashed into the middle and off stumps.

England’s record wicket-taker, 39, became just the third bowler in history to reach the 650 mark, following in the footsteps of spin greats Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

With Anderson and Stuart Broad both nipping the ball around lavishly, the Black Caps will have been happy to reach the lunch break without further loss as Will Young and Devon Conway moved 41 ahead on 27 for one.

England had resumed on 473 for five following a rollicking day of scoring and kept their foot on the accelerator from the off.

Ben Foakes began with three fours in the first two overs, continuing to take advantage of the rapid outfield as he reached a third Test half-century, before Root produced an outrageous stroke for six.

With a magnificent 163 under his belt overnight and facing just his second ball of the morning, he reversed the bat to Tim Southee and stooped to scoop over his shoulder, over the slips and over the third man boundary.

For a player renowned as one of the game’s foremost classicists, it was a remarkable piece of innovative thinking and innate timing.

A shell-shocked Southee was milked for 35 in four overs, finishing with the worst figures of his career, nought for 154. But England’s commitment to aggression saw them mopped up in a hurry without reaching New Zealand’s 553.

Root chipped a Trent Boult slower ball to cover to end his six-hour clinic and Broad was brilliantly caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip. Matthew Potts then ran Foakes out for 56 before being castled by a Boult yorker to bring up his five-for.

Anderson was last man out, stumped off Michael Bracewell, but he was happy to get the ball in hand and was soon making things happen.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stuart Broad hails ‘forward-thinking’ Brendon McCullum for inspiring England win

Stuart Broad has revealed head coach Brendon McCullum helped inspire England’s Trent Bridge triumph by urging his new team to “run towards the danger”. McCullum took up his post just a few weeks ago with a promise to bring a fresh, positive outlook to a side that had failed to win any of its previous five series and has immediately succeeded in changing the atmosphere.
SPORTS
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

David Warner takes INCREDIBLE one-handed catch and Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith hit half-centuries as Australia claim thrilling victory in first ODI in Sri Lanka

Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith struck half-centuries as Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling finish to the rain-affected first one-day international on Tuesday for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern adjusted target of 282 from 44 overs after a brilliant unbeaten 86...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Muttiah Muralitharan
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Ben Foakes
The Independent

West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs Bangladesh from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
The Independent

Soccer Aid LIVE: World XI beat England on penalties to win 2022 charity match for fourth straight year

Comedian Lee Mack secured Soccer Aid glory after scoring the winning penalty for the World XI to beat England for a fourth straight year.The sides drew 2-2 over 90 minutes at the London Stadium in an entertaining match that raised over £15 million for charity Unicef. Robbie Williams performed at half-time, with a rousing rendition of ‘Angels’, while Unicef ambassador David Beckham presented captain Andriy Shevchenko and Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt with the trophy after the shoot-out.Kem Cetinay scored a late equaliser for the World XI to move to the top of the all-time Soccer Aid goalscorers with...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wicket#650th Test#The Black Caps#Root
newschain

In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot

Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic. The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes. Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the...
SPORTS
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

England World Cup squad: Who is on the plane to Qatar and who has work to do?

Gareth Southgate has plenty of food for thought as he considers his World Cup selection following a humiliating end to England’s summer fixtures. The Three Lions went on a winless run of four Nations League matches in 11 days, which ended with Tuesday’s 4-0 home humbling at the hands of Hungary.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Charles and Camilla join thousands of racegoers as Royal Ascot ‘back to life’

Royal Ascot came “back to life” after welcoming thousands of racegoers and the monarchy led by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for a day of racing. Charles, Camilla and other royals enjoyed a carriage ride past packed stands at the famous Berkshire racecourse which has not been filled since 2019.
U.K.
newschain

Dark Shift is Royal Hunt Cup hero

Dark Shift provided jockey James McDonald with his second winner of the week at Royal Ascot as he motored to victory in the Royal Hunt Cup. Having been seen to great effect aboard Australian raider Nature Strip in the King’s Stand on Tuesday, the New Zealand-born rider adopted very different tactics aboard this Charlie Hills-trained grey.
SPORTS
newschain

Gareth Southgate hoping heavy Hungary defeat spurs England on in Qatar

Gareth Southgate is confident England’s humiliation at the hands of Hungary will help fuel their winter World Cup charge rather than leave damaging scars. The afterglow from last summer’s unforgettable run to the Euro 2020 final has well and truly gone, with fans turning on the Three Lions boss and his players just five months out from Qatar.
SOCCER
The Independent

Inside ‘Bazball’ and England’s Test resurgence under new coach Brendon McCullum

England are celebrating a series win over New Zealand after a stunning run chase at Trent Bridge gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead with one Test to play.Former skipper Joe Root guided the hosts home at Lord’s with a fine unbeaten hundred to open the summer in style last week before Jonny Bairstow produced one of the best innings of recent memory with a brutal 136 to secure victory in the second Test.After just one win in their previous 17 matches, it has been a remarkable start to the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era.Here we look at what’s...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy