Environment

Morning thundershowers for parts of the U.P.

By Jennifer Perez
WLUC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upper level ridge amplifies over the Great Lakes tomorrow through Wednesday. This will allow an unseasonably warm and humid air mass to move in. On the opposite side of this a low pressure system forms. We...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

