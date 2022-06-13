ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea extend contract of midfielder Billy Gilmour

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhW2c_0g93MfPO00

Chelsea have exercised an option to extend the contract of midfielder Billy Gilmour by two years.

The 21-year-old, who made 28 appearances in all competition on loan at Norwich last season, will now remain at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers in 2017 and spent two years in the academy before being offered a professional contract.

He made his debut against Sheffield United in August 2019 as an 18-year-old before signing a four-year deal with the club.

Gilmour made 11 appearances for the Blues in his debut campaign before it was brought to a premature end by injury.

He has also become a regular member of the Scotland team after making his debut shortly before Euro 2020 and has gone on to play in 14 games for Steve Clarke’s men.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

England World Cup squad: Who is on the plane to Qatar and who has work to do?

Gareth Southgate has plenty of food for thought as he considers his World Cup selection following a humiliating end to England’s summer fixtures. The Three Lions went on a winless run of four Nations League matches in 11 days, which ended with Tuesday’s 4-0 home humbling at the hands of Hungary.
WORLD
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Blues#Sheffield United
Daily Mail

Chelsea and Inter Milan begin talks over a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku with the £97.5m Belgian striker hoping to return to Italy after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Inter Milan have begun talks over a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku, though the clubs remain far apart on the finances of a deal. Lukaku has held talks with manager Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea’s new owners and the Blues agree that letting their £97.5million club-record signing leave temporarily would be the best solution after a poor first season back at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot

Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic. The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes. Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Interested In Porto Midfielder Vitinha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha as reports from Portugal suggest that the player could leave the club as soon as possible. United are looking to add depth and quality to their midfield and have prioritised the signing of Frenkie De Jong in accordance with Erik Ten Hag’s desires.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Charles and Camilla join thousands of racegoers as Royal Ascot ‘back to life’

Royal Ascot came “back to life” after welcoming thousands of racegoers and the monarchy led by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for a day of racing. Charles, Camilla and other royals enjoyed a carriage ride past packed stands at the famous Berkshire racecourse which has not been filled since 2019.
U.K.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Phillips, De Jong, Richarlison, Nkunku, Botman, Leno, Heaton, Choudhury

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required) Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy