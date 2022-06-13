Suspect in murder of Vermont cyclist still on run

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Pro-cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson was shot and killed a month ago in Austin. Despite several leads, including the discovery that the suspect in the shooting, Kaitland Armstrong, had flown from Austin to New York shortly after Wilson’s body was found, she has not been found.

Police found Wilson’s body on May 11. She had died at the scene, police said. Wilson, a Vermont native from East Burke and a graduate of Dartmouth College, was in Texas preparing to compete in a race in Hico, Texas.

Austin Police investigate a May 11 death on Maple Avenue. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

The day after Wilson was killed, police questioned Armstrong, asking her about video surveillance that showed her Jeep in the area Wilson was found dead.

Austin Police Det. Richard Spitler said at a news conference that Armstrong “wouldn’t confirm or deny being in the area” and ended the interview. Spitler said Armstrong was “mistakenly released from custody” on misdemeanor warrant because her date of birth did not match the date of birth on the warrant.

On May 14, Armstrong flew to the Houston Hobby Airport before continuing on to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, U.S. Marshals said. Three days later, Austin police searched Armstrong’s south Austin home. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

Deputy Brandon Filla of the U.S. Marshals urged Kaitlin Armstrong, above, to turn herself in. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

U.S. Marshals’ said Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New York, but no outbound flight reservations had been made under Armstrong’s name.

“There’s a lot of things that could have happened,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. “She could have been very deceptive to stay off radar, meaning she got transportation to the airport and may have been there, then got transportation out of there like rideshare or bus. But we do know it’s been confirmed through our investigation her last known whereabouts were at that airport on May 18.”

According to an affidavit, in the hours before her death, Wilson went swimming with professional cyclist Colin Strickland, who was dating Armstrong. The affidavit said Strickland told police that during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, he met and began dating Wilson.

Investigators said, based on their search of Wilson’s phone, text messages indicated that Wilson thought she “was still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong.”

Days after Wilson’s death, her family issued a statement clarifying details surrounding the alleged relationship with Strickland.

“While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone,” the family wrote in the statement.

Wilson’s family has created a GoFundMe where people can donate in lieu of flowers.

Anyone with tips on Armstrong’s location is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips app . Tips can also be submitted to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 893-8477.

