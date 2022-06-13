ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesboro, MN

Lanesboro School budgets approved

By Wanda Hanson
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their regular meeting on June 8, 2022, the Lanesboro School Board examined the actual 2021-2022 budget and approved the proposed 2022-2023 budget. Superintendent Matt Schultz informed the board that $25,000 remains to be spent on the recent construction project. The 2022-2023 budget general fund shows projected revenues of...

