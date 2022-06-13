ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Dangerous heat across NWFL this week

By Kristen Kennedy
mypanhandle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla/ (WMBB-TV) – A dome of heat is building over the Plains and will shift to the southeast this week. The ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the...

www.mypanhandle.com

