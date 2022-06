PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local firefighter's helmet that was thought to be long gone was found floating in the Ohio River -- 3 years after it went missing. A man was kayaking along the river in Kentucky back in May when he noted something in the water.At first, he thought it was a hard hat or a ball, but when he scooped it up, he realized it was firefighter's helmet with the ID badge still attached.The helmet belonged to Franklin Park firefighter Dave Vodarick, who lost it during a water rescue in 2019.The helmet is now on its way back to Franklin Park, where the fire chief says it'll be going in the trophy case.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO