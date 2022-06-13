Here's why your next 401(k) statement may shock you

Recessions may have become an inevitable part of the economic cycle that fluctuates between periods of expansion and contraction. But certain measures can still be taken to make recessions less severe.
Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes and they have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, rising interest rates, high gasoline prices and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some bear markets have...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks he believes will help investors' portfolios withstand the geopolitical and economic issues currently roiling the stock market. "When the market comes down so far, so fast, you can find genuinely good buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's...
As an investment, gold won't offer the same returns as stocks, but it can offer some relief from rising inflation, says Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club. "I believe in gold," Cramer tells CNBC Make It. He argues that it is one of three things that...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said investors should be in stable, boring stocks to keep their portfolios strong as concerns over inflation roil the market. "If you took your cue from me and bought common stocks of companies that make real things and do real things that return capital and trade at a reasonable valuation, you're relatively fine," the "Mad Money" host said.
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with New York Stock Exchange Group President Lynn Martin which aired during CNBC's "Financial Advisor Summit: Navigating Uncertainty" event today, Wednesday, June 15. All references must be sourced to CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit. Sara Eisen: Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being...
Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.31%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion. Buying $100 In MS: If an investor had bought $100 of MS stock 10 years...
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY officially entered bear market territory this week after falling more than 20% from the highs. As analysts begin to revise earnings estimates for the coming quarters, one investor says sentiment has become too negative. What Happened "Shark Tank" investor and O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary...
If you're thinking that every 20-something you know on Instagram is splurging on transatlantic vacations these days, you might be right. That's according to a recently published survey from financial services company Fidelity, which polled 2,622 adults in mid-February on their retirement planning habits. The survey found that 55% of 18- to 35-year-olds have halted their retirement planning since Covid hit, and 45% of that age group "don't see a point in saving until things return to normal."
PACCAR PCAR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.93%. Currently, PACCAR has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion. Buying $1000 In PCAR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PCAR stock 20 years ago, it...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that he believes gold will make a recovery, and there's one company in the industry that investors should consider adding to their portfolios. "I bet the precious metal can make a comeback. If I'm right, then the one to own is best of breed...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tech stocks had another terrible showing on Tuesday, but it wasn’t because of the release of new economic data or a bad earnings report. The dark day was largely the result of a single memo from Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that there could be a "key moment" for investors to do some buying in the S&P 500 this week, leaning on analysis from DeCarley Trading market strategist Carley Garner. "Eventually the bears will run out of firepower and some of the money sitting on...
CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors on Wednesday that while there are some stocks with low price-to-earnings multiples that look cheap and therefore investable, it's worth noting that they aren't always recession-proof. "There are the higher-quality ones that you can justify owning if you feel a little more sanguine about the...
The S&P 500 Index closed in "bear market" territory on Monday for the first time since March 2020. A bear market is a decline of 20% or more from recent highs. It's symbolic psychological hurdle for investors that often portends a recession. Wall Street is spooked the Federal Reserve will...
