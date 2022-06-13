Here's why your next 401(k) statement may shock you

If you're thinking that every 20-something you know on Instagram is splurging on transatlantic vacations these days, you might be right. That's according to a recently published survey from financial services company Fidelity, which polled 2,622 adults in mid-February on their retirement planning habits. The survey found that 55% of 18- to 35-year-olds have halted their retirement planning since Covid hit, and 45% of that age group "don't see a point in saving until things return to normal."

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO