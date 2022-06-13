ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Lending Platform Celsius Freezes Withdrawals, Raising Liquidity Concerns

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 2 days ago

Celsius has announced that it has paused all withdrawals on its platform from the early hours of Monday. The lending platform which is used by more than 1.7 million people in the crypto space made this announcement following the recent bloodbath. Celsius’ decision to do this has naturally been received badly...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Is One of the Biggest Crypto Lenders on the Brink of Bankruptcy?

Fuzziness reigns in the crypto planet. On the night of Sunday to Monday, the firm announced that it would suspend indefinitely various transactions, including withdrawals of funds, without explaining what had caused such an extreme decision. "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Liquidity#Web3 Investment
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Crypto crash - latest: Bitcoin withdrawals still blocked by Binance after huge market collapse

Bitcoin has crashed below $24,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020.More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday morning.It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent over the past day.While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company said today.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Bitcoin withdrawals temporarily suspended in volatile day for crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has endured another day of volatility as the Binance exchange temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals and the total value of the digital asset market dipped below $1tn (£820bn), after a cryptocurrency lender stopped customers from taking back their funds. The cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network halted withdrawals...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Verge

BlockFi and Crypto.com lay off hundreds of staff as coins slump

BlockFi, a platform for trading and lending cryptocurrency, announced via a blog post on Monday that it’s laying off 20 percent of its 850 employees — around 170 to 200 people. CEO Zac Prince said in a Twitter thread that the layoffs can be traced to a “dramatic shift in macroeconomic conditions” and BlockFi’s push to become profitable.
MARKETS
The Independent

Crash in cryptocurrency market after lender ‘pauses’ withdrawals

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 20% as part of a crash in the cryptocurrency market after a popular lender froze withdrawals and transfers.BTC fell 17.96% to 23,054.90 dollars over the space of 24 hours, and it has lost 26.29% of its value in seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.This trend can be seen across the cryptocurrency market, with the value of Ethereum (EHM) dropping by 20.52% in 24 hours to 1,215.44 dollars, and Tether (USDT) crashing by 0.03% to just under a dollar (0.9986)..@CelsiusNetwork is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. Acting in the interest of our community...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and spurring a sharp fall in crypto markets sparked by crypto lender Celsius freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020....
STOCKS
The Independent

Celsius collapse: Crypto plunges after withdrawals suspended

The Celsius cryptocurrency has lost nearly 80 per cent of its value amid a major collapse that has wiped more than $400 billion from the crypto market.The CEL token is affiliated with the lending platform Celsius Network, which suspended customer withdrawals on Sunday evening citing “extreme market conditions”.“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honour, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” the company wrote in a blog post on Monday.“We are taking this necessary...
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin slides after crypto lender Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled on Monday after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing “extreme” conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere. The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below $1 trillion...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Coinbase slashes staff by 18% amid bear market

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong officially announced on Tuesday that he made a "difficult decision" to reduce the size of the Coinbase team by about 18% due to a starting economic recession. “We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Market Liquidations Cross $1.22 Billion Following Bitcoin’s Decline Below $23,000

Crypto market liquidations have not slowed down since bitcoin’s crash had dragged the rest of the market down with it. Now that the digital asset has crashed below $23,000, the liquidations have quickly ramped up. By Monday, liquidations had quickly crossed $500 million. Before the end of the day, the number had barreled above $1 billion. With the price fluctuating wildly, both long and short traders have found themselves suffering tremendously.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

Market downturns can be a smart opportunity to buy at a discount. Ethereum is one of the strongest players in the crypto space, but it has its weaknesses. Solana is already a worthy competitor, and it could have an even brighter future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coffee And Crypto: What Is Bitcoin's Price Wednesday Morning?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $909.1 billion, down from $947.8 billion on Tuesday. For several crypto companies, the repercussions of Bitcoin BTC/USD plunging below pre-pandemic prices have been devastating, with some risking insolvency. Due to the company's illiquidity, Celsius, a crypto lending firm, banned withdrawals earlier this week, citing extreme market conditions.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) Dominating Institutional Capital Flows for 2022 As Crypto Carnage Continues: CoinShares

Data from leading digital asset manager CoinShares suggests that throughout 2022, institutional investors have shown a heavy preference to smart contract platform Solana (SOL). According to the latest CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, institutional investors have poured over $108 million into Solana (SOL) investment products this year, the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy