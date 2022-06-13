Enter to win tickets to the Belton 4th of July Rodeo

The fourth of July is on the way, so you know what that means - it’s time for Texas to get the grills out and get to barbecuing!. Now everybody knows the basics of what you need when it comes to putting things on the grill. I say, why not go all the way wit ribs, chicken, hotdogs, burgers, and maybe a couple of vegetables here and there? Hey, it's all about freedom and enjoying the bounty.

