Enter to win tickets to the Belton 4th of July Rodeo

You can’t mention barbecue without mentioning Texas, and you can’t mention great barbecue without mentioning Killeen, Texas!. KILLEEN HAS THE BEST GRILLMASTERS IN CENTRAL TEXAS. These are not opinions Central Texas - these are facts. Trust me when I say I am an expert on great BBQ. We...
We have thousands of makeup artists in Killeen, Texas who take great pride in their work - so much they don’t even refer to it as work, but rather as art. A few of them got to show off their skills at the Third Annual Battle of the Makeup Artists on June 11, and I felt congratulations were in order.
Waco’s Juneteenth celebrations this weekend continue to grow with a Saturday morning parade expected to surpass last year’s, a new Car Show Off event and a larger Family Fun Day crowd thanks to free admission and major ’90s rhythm-and-blues trio Tony Toni Tone. For organizers, bigger crowds...
Dozens of former employees of the KOOV 103.1 gathered for a 45th anniversary bash Saturday evening at Giovanni’s. The radio station was on the air, playing country music from 1977 until 2001 when it was sold. KOOV was owned by Gaylon Christie and Ted Connell. The station broadcast from...
The fourth of July is on the way, so you know what that means - it’s time for Texas to get the grills out and get to barbecuing!. Now everybody knows the basics of what you need when it comes to putting things on the grill. I say, why not go all the way wit ribs, chicken, hotdogs, burgers, and maybe a couple of vegetables here and there? Hey, it's all about freedom and enjoying the bounty.
Every city has that one family restaurant that gives you down-home Southern comfort American food, and Killeen, Texas is no different. For years, the Hallmark Restaurant has been that place for many of us, but now it looks like we've reached the end of an era. I HATE GOODBYES, SO...
Temperatures soared past the century mark on Saturday afternoon as the City of Copperas Cove’s Special Events held the 5th annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival. The event featured more than 20 trucks which sold a variety of cuisine to include pizza, Cajun, Caribbean, Mexican, Pacific Islander, barbecue, seafood, funnel cakes, doughnuts, boiled peanuts, and more.
After years of discussion, high school students in Killeen, Texas will be staying on campus for lunch this fall. However, not everyone agrees with the decision. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft strongly recommended that the board vote to close campuses at lunchtime in order to keep students safe.
Kermit and Notrees are not listed in the top 5 Texas towns with the weirdest names, but they are included as honorable mentions. The list was compiled by Culture Trip and even having lived in Texas all my life, I have not heard of a few towns on the list.
Sound the trumpets! Texas' king and queen of home renovations, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are opening the doors to their castle and letting peasants traipse in. Okay, so it's not a real royal castle — it's a historic castle-style home in Waco that they've just renovated — but the invitation still stands.
With the cost of everything going up, groceries are becoming even harder to buy. Now with gas prices rising almost by the hour, it really hurts your budget if you have to drive out of your area to shop -- on top of purchasing food. Unfortunately, efforts to bring a...
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial on Thursday morning. The Burial will be for U.S. Navy Veteran Petty Officer Third-Class (PO3) Howard Lee Iorge, of Cedar Park. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. PO3...
WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - In case you missed the big news! Betenbough Homes Midland is giving away a brand-new home in the new Greenwood or Pecan Grove community. Only one Midland or Ector County family will win this new Betenbough home valued at over $350,000 with an included two-year comprehensive home warranty.
As hot and dry conditions persist around the area, bans on outdoor burning are starting to pop up. On Monday, Austin and Lee counties enacted burn bans. The two counties join Fayette and Waller counties, who approved burn bans last week, and Colorado County, who instituted a burn ban last month.
WACO, Texas — Waco PD reported as of May 2022 that 13 murders and 40 deadly incidents have occurred in Waco since the start of 2022. Kim Tatum, executive director for Epiphany Soul and a community member hoping for change, says it's important to hold events like the Community Opportunity Event because it shows kids and young adults there are other ways to make a path for yourself.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted for murder in Lubbock has been arrested in Falls County. Darius Johnson was arrested at the Marlin Police Dept. late Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin Police Chief James Hommel. “He came up to the PD to talk, and we had a warrant on...
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in March. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that it will be naming the field at Crusader Stadium after longtime head football coach Pete Fredenburg. Coach Fredenburg started with UMHB in 1998 and won national championships in 2018 and...
Waco film fans will get another healthy dose of short films and feature films from around the world next month at the sixth annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival, with a renewed emphasis on Waco as a filmmaking location. This year’s festival, held at the Waco Hippodrome July 21-24,...
