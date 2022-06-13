Police shoot suspect, Highway 99 blocked in Kent

RENTON, Wash. - Officers are continuing their search for an armed robbery suspect, believed to be near The Landing shopping plaza on Wednesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the suspect is believed to have been involved in a carjacking that happened in Kent Tuesday night. At around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, RPD sent out a tweet saying they had located the stolen vehicle in Renton, and had aerial assistance from the Guardian One helicopter, but the suspect got away.

