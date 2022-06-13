ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Police shoot suspect, Highway 99 blocked in Kent

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed...

www.king5.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Kent police investigate fatal shooting, suspect still at large

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex early Wednesday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Birch Creek Apartments, located on the 2700 block of 129th Place Southeast. First responders give...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Renton police search for armed robbery suspect

RENTON, Wash. - Officers are continuing their search for an armed robbery suspect, believed to be near The Landing shopping plaza on Wednesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the suspect is believed to have been involved in a carjacking that happened in Kent Tuesday night. At around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, RPD sent out a tweet saying they had located the stolen vehicle in Renton, and had aerial assistance from the Guardian One helicopter, but the suspect got away.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lynnwood man dies after shooting at Kent apartments

KENT, Wash. — A Lynnwood man is dead after an overnight shooting at a Kent apartment complex. Kent officers were called to the Birch Creek Apartments in the 12900 block of Southeast 275th Street at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. The apartment complex is close...
KENT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Arrested, Stolen Gun Recovered After Police Interrupt Burglary While Searching for Armed Carjackers

Police searching for the suspects in a carjacking also caught a man attempting to break into a home in the Rainier Vista neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. At about 3:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported they had just been carjacked at gunpoint in the Chinatown-International District. Officers responded to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street and met with the victims.
RAINIER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent Police
rentonreporter.com

Woman arrested at Renton massage parlor on felony charges

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at Q Spa in Renton on charges of first-degree attempted promoting prostituion and unlawful imprisonment on Wednesday, June 15. With the assistance of Valley SWAT Team, the Renton Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team and Direct Enforcement Team served a search warrent at 4508 NE 4th St. at 8:15 a.m.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 3 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

On Tuesday, one person died while three others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Spanaway. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place in the 500 block of 176th Street East at 9:03 a.m. The preliminary reports revealed that a green truck hit the back of a white truck at a high rate of speed. After that, the white truck slammed into a utility pole and a fence.
SPANAWAY, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Milton (Milton, WA)

On Tuesday, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Milton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on State Route 161 at 28th Avenue South a little after 5 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling through a green light when a man in a car made an illegal left turn, striking the motorcycle.
MILTON, WA
q13fox.com

Passenger killed in crash near Bethel School District office in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. - One passenger was killed, and three others were injured in a crash that happened near the Bethel School District office Tuesday morning. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), at around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash that happened on 176th St. E near Camas Prairie Elementary School.
SPANAWAY, WA
Chronicle

Kirkland Student Faces Felony Charges After Posting Social Media Threats, Prosecutors Say

King County prosecutors Tuesday charged an 18-year-old Kirkland student with two counts of felony harassment for allegedly threatening to kill two classmates. Prosecutors say the student, a Juanita High School senior, posted a threatening message Sunday on Instagram referencing last month's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 161 near Milton

MILTON, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning near Milton. Troopers responded after 5 a.m. to a report of a serious collision that happened on State Route 161 at 28th Avenue South. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson told FOX 13 News that the...
MILTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy