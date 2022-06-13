ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Chase suspect charged with murder after deadly crash on Southwest Fwy feeder road, HPD says

By Jeff Ehling
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QRWc_0g93IxC400

A driver is facing a murder charge after running from police and crashing into another driver in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened just after midnight Monday on the Southwest Freeway feeder road and the Sam Houston Tollway. It all started in a nearby parking lot when police said they saw a Ford Mustang doing donuts.

Police told ABC13 the driver of a Ford Mustang took off as officers approached the vehicle in a parking lot off Hornwood. A chase ensued and about four minutes later, as the driver in the Mustang approached the intersection of the Southwest Freeway feeder road and the Sam Houston Tollway, police said he ran through a red light.

That's when the Mustang collided with a Chevy Malibu, police said. That driver was killed and the passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was rushed to a hospital. Police said she is in stable condition.

The driver of the Mustang has a broken leg and has been charged with murder and reckless assault.

Police said they routinely see drivers performing dangerous acts.

"There is no reason to drive recklessly and put other lives in danger, just so you can put some pictures and video on social media. It is senseless and puts everybody's life at risk. This is a another example of that," said HPD assistant chief Thomas Hardin.

We asked police how fast the Mustang was going when it hit the other car, and though police are still trying to figure that out, they said speeds reached between 70 and 90 miles per hour.

In an update from police, they said the driver facing charges is 28 years old but no name has been released.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Argument between 2 friends ends in deadly shooting in Tomball, sheriff says

TOMBALL, Texas – An argument between two men ended in a deadly shooting in Tomball Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies with Precinct 4 were called to the 24700 block of Oconee Drive for reports of a shooting. According to HCSO, a man told authorities he had just shot his friend in the stomach.
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot dead in north Houston

HOUSTON – Investigation is underway after man was shot and killed in north Houston Tuesday night. The fatal shooting happened in the 400 block of Greens Road just after 9:00 p.m. Police said there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting. The victim was found dead inside...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hpd#Houston Police Department#Southwest Houston#Violent Crime#Chase#The Sam Houston Tollway#Ford Mustang
KWTX

One dead following verbal argument in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in Harris County in the early morning of Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident at around 3 a.m. in the 24700 block of Oconee in Tomball in reference to gunshots being heard and a victim on the ground.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man allegedly shot, killed by friend during argument in Tomball

HOUSTON – A suspect has been detained after he allegedly shot and killed his friend during an argument in Tomball early Wednesday. The incident happened in the 24700 block of Oconee Drive. Deputies told that a man called in and said he shot his friend in the stomach after...
TOMBALL, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy