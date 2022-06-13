ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ostrander, MN

Ostrander balks at chickens

By Rich Wicks
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Ostrander City Council meeting on June 7, with eight visitors in attendance, the council held a “secret ballot” vote on whether or not to adopt a proposed draft ordinance to allow residents to keep chickens, with certain limits and stipulations. Each council member used pen and paper to record...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

