Please join us in congratulating DAYS OF OUR LIVES alums Casey Moss (ex-JJ) and True O’Brien (ex-Paige) on their engagement! The actor shared a video of the proposal where he took his girlfriend to the edge of a cliff in Malibu overlooking the ocean and made her his fiancée. After they share a quick kiss, O’Brien reacts in delighted surprise as he suddenly gets down on one knee. Then we see him putting the ring on her finger and the happy couple embraces in joy. Unfortunately, we don’t get to hear the actual proposal or acceptance, because the clips are set to Whitesnake’s hit song “Is This Love!”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO