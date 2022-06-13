MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Comments / 0