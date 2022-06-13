ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

kmmo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled....

COURT APPROVES MOTION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE FOR MURDER SUSPECT

Two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 had court proceedings this week. According to Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman, deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where deputies discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
WARRENSBURG, MO
BOONVILLE RESIDENTS CHARGED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
BOONVILLE, MO
ALLEGED STORAGE UNIT BURGLAR DUE IN COURT

A Marshall man facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly cut locks on storage units has a court proceeding scheduled. Marshall Police allege Christopher Peck cut locks and stole items from several storage units at Banks Storage in the 800 block of North Lexington Avenue (U.S. Highway 65) on May 19.
MARSHALL, MO
COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR MALTA BEND MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER

While the case for one murder suspect has been suspended, the case for the other continues in Saline County. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC IN LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 14, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Monday morning, Pettis County Deputies took a report in the 10000 block of Highway 52 in Windsor in reference to theft of items from the property. The investigation continues. Pettis County Deputies took a report of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
FUGITIVE CAPTURED

An area law-enforcement agency asked for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant earlier this month. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 36-year-old James Ray Shull Jr. was wanted for failure to appear for trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and failure to obey a traffic control device.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Public Safety
Sedalia Police Reports For June 14, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of May 31st, management at the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, contacted the Sedalia Police Department in regard to a theft that had occurred the day before. The total amount of the theft was $22.42. There is a suspect in the theft, and charges are being requested.
SEDALIA, MO
Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Tuesday against a woman accused of a shooting outside a club in central Columbia. Prosecutors have charged Daneisha L. Harvey, 26, of Columbia with two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The The post Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday – Sunday

Chillicothe Police responded to 231 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 5:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1000 bock of S. Washington St. Officers determined the accident was on private property. The parties agreed to exchange information. Saturday,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

