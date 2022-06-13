ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Offer Makes Birthday Little More Special for 2024 WR Alex Taylor

By JP Priester
 3 days ago

2024 WR Alex Taylor picked up an offer from Clemson on his birthday.

Alex Taylor's birthday was on Saturday and this year it was a little different.

It's a birthday he shares with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham and on this particular one, Taylor also officially picked up an offer from the Tigers, making it a little more special.

"I talked to coach Grisham (Saturday), me and him have the same birthday, so I called him back later," Taylor said. "And then he gave the phone to coach Swinney to tell me I got the offer. I was super excited."

The Clemson offer now gives Taylor 12 in total, with Penn State, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech being some of the other schools that have already offered the versatile wideout out of Grimsley High in Greensboro.

While the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect does already have some notable offers, the one from the Tigers stands out in its own unique way, in particular the possibility of becoming one of the next members of 'Wide Receiver U.'

"Definitely. And them being a top-five school every year," he said. "Them sending a lot of players to the draft and coach Grisham with his NFL experience as well."

However, Taylor is still early in the process and is still learning about everything Clemson has to offer.

"We didn't go through like a real kind of tour since we didn't have that much time but I'm definitely trying to get back to do that," Taylor said. "But I definitely like the new stuff that is coming, like the basketball court. I like P.A.W. Journey, but still learning more about the school."

Early in the process or not, Taylor does already have an idea of what it is he is looking for in his college destination.

"Someplace that feels like home," he said. "I don't really care about how close they have to be but I feel like the best way I can make it to the league and the best way, or the best thing for my family at the moment."

When asked if Clemson was a school with those qualities, Taylor had a simple, one-word response.

'Definitely."

