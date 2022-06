U.S. Congressman Garret Graves joined the Highway 30 Coalition in Ascension Parish to discuss collaboration among elected, community and business leaders to prioritize substantial improvements to one of the most important high-traffic arteries in the fastest-growing parish of the state. In recent days three locations have been identified for a proposed new Mississippi River bridge – all of which connect LA 30 to LA 1. Both highways suffered from terrible traffic congestion well before a proposed bridge that would bring even more vehicles.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO