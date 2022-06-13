ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Heat wave continues across the Ozarks

Ozarks First.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat has been the big headline throughout the region and that’s the case for our Monday. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through this evening for the oppressive conditions so please remember those heat safety precautions. High this afternoon rise back into the middle and upper 90s...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

