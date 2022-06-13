ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Flag Day 2022: Interesting Facts About The 'Stars And Stripes'

By Suman Varandani
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flag Day is celebrated in the United States annually on June 14 to honor the Star-Spangled Banner that represents the country. The day marks the official adoption of the Stars and Stripes by the Second Continental Congress in 1777. Former President Woodrow Wilson had proclaimed June 14 as the day to...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Flag Day by the numbers: 10 facts about the American flag

The nation’s 106th Flag Day will be observed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Patriotic Americans throughout the country will pay tribute to the national flag, which was adopted nearly a year after the U.S. declared its independence. In honor of Flag Day, here are 10 facts you should know...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Happy Flag Day

During a podcast recording on Sunday evening, Rob Harper, host of After Dark with Rob and Andrew , described a situation at his children's school. They were being educated on the history and meaning of the " Pride " flag. Harper didn't object to this, per se, but he then asked his children what they learned about the American flag. They were not able to tell him anything.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Hawaii State
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Francis Scott Key
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
Tampa Bay Times

White Americans fear crazy white people, too | Letters

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Of The United States#American Flag#National Flag#Interesting Facts#Flag Day#Americans#United Hearts#Britannica
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
49K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy