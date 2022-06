EAST ST. LOUIS — Two Centralia residents have been charged in a three-count federal indictment alleging bank fraud and identity theft in connection with stolen mail. According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica N. Smith and 26-year-old Matthew Woods last week. Smith was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop last week on the federal warrant and for alleged possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic instrument.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO