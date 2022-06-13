ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

4-star guard Dior Johnson has WSU in his top 3

By Mark Sandritter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been an eventful offseason for the Washington State basketball team and while the dust has mostly settled, Kyle Smith and the coaching staff are still busy working to fill their final open scholarship. Oregon’s loss might just end up being WSU’s gain as 4-star prospect Dior Johnson has WSU...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

Another college basketball aircraft carrier game will be played this upcoming season, per a report. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions about playing a neutral-site game on Veteran's Day. If finalized, the game will be played on an aircraft carrier. "NEWS:...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

Gonzaga the new top overall seed in June Bracketology

If you like getting worked up over hypotheticals, this is the post for you. As he does every month during the offseason, Joe Lunardi turned in a new set of projections for the NCAA Tournament. June’s Bracketology update has Gonzaga taking over the top overall seed from Kentucky following the news that Drew Timme is returning to school. Before you get out the pitchforks, Kentucky is still tops in the South Region, which takes place in Louisville, and Lunardi says the Cats, the Zags, or the North Carolina Tar Heels are worthy of the overall No. 1 seed.
SPOKANE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon softball All-American Brooke Yanez to enter NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has continued to impact nearly every one of the Oregon Ducks athletic programs as student-athletes continue to search for the best opportunities they can on what is now effectively an open market. Kelly Graves and the women’s basketball program saw massive losses this offseason, and now the portal has struck again, this time on the women’s softball side. Brooke Yanez, who redshirted this past year because of a season-ending shoulder injury, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian. Yanez, who graduated this past weekend in Eugene, initially reported she was “most definitely” going to return to Oregon in 2023, so this could just be a chance for her to explore her options, while leaving the door open to a return to the Ducks. Yanez was one of the best pitchers in the NCAA in 2021, earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors and third-team All-American, while going 22-6 with a 2.11 ERA. Her 10.29 strikeouts per seven innings was tops in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally – and a return to Oregon would be a huge boost to the program in 2023. List Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA history-making triple double
EUGENE, OR
