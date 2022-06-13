ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

WPBF To The Rescue: South Florida shelters looking for people to foster newborn kittens

By Brooke Silverang
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUPITER, Fla. — Shelters that are already filled to capacity are now struggling with newborn kittens. The warm weather in Florida leads stray cats to go into heat. These...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 2

Dream Girl
2d ago

In Sarasota we fostered several litters of kittens, even some who still required bottle feedings. It was a great experience, and they were all so adorable. We ended up keeping two brothers that are still part of our family. In our new home in Sumter County we are now fostering a young dog and plan to adopt him. If you love animals, have some room and time, I would recommending fostering animals. It is a great way to socialize the animals so they will be successful in an adoptive home.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ailing Big Cats Abandoned at Former Oklahoma Roadside Zoo Rescued and Moved to Caring Homes

Four big cats left behind at a now-defunct drive-thru roadside attraction in northeast Oklahoma are getting a second chance thanks to two sanctuaries and a California zoo. According to the Oakland Zoo, on Friday, the California zoo teamed up with Arkansas' Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Lions Tigers & Bears — a sanctuary in Alpine, California — for a cross-country rescue involving two tigers, a lion, and a tiger hybrid that were abandoned at a closed Oklahoma roadside zoo. The four felines were the only animal left at the attraction, which used to offer cub petting and photo opportunities before the USDA shut it down in 2008 for multiple animal safety and welfare violations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSVN-TV

Puppies flown from California to South Florida for training as service dogs

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of dogs that flew in across the country to South Florida are getting set to serve. The 8-week-old puppies were flown in from Canine Companions in California. The company provides service animals to people with disabilities, but before they start training, they need to grow up a bit and will stay with volunteers until they are ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE
850wftl.com

Jupiter Farms residents spot Black bear in backyard

A black bear was spotted in a woman’s Jupiter Farms backyard over the weekend. Residence surveillance caught the big bear climbing down a tree. Belinda Eve Frausto’s posted the home surveillance video on her Facebook. The video showed the large bear climbing down a tree at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then running off into the woods.
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jupiter, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Lifestyle
WMAZ

Florida families say baby formula made their kids sick

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About two dozen families, who are represented by a Florida attorney, said their babies got sick after drinking formula made at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Michigan. Two of those families are in Pensacola and attorney Sam Geisler said experts have been able to vet...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
SARASOTA, FL
cbs12.com

Toddler in diaper found wandering in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A toddler was found in nothing but his diapers in Lake Worth on Wednesday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the child was found in the area of North B Street and 7th Avenue North. He is described as a young boy,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tita
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in Brevard County ditch; deaths believed to be accidental

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office discovered the couple, both in their 80s, in the Fiske Lake Estate neighborhood off of Fiske Blvd. around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This is located behind the Hope United Church of Christ.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Wpbf#Cat
cbs12.com

Funeral services set for FWC officer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Funeral services have been set for the officer who was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver in St. Lucie County. The crash occurred on June 9, when a woman driving a Kia collided head-on with Kyle Patterson's vehicle at S. Header Canal Road and Okeechobee Road.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WPBF News 25

Mosquitos to get worse in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's hurricane season and that means more rain and mosquitoes. Downpours over the past weekend created lots of standing water and mosquito control and officials in Palm Beach County are seeing the mosquito population start to grow. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Mail washing scams seen across the Treasure Coast; victims lose thousands

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department says it is seeing an increase in money-washing cases over the last three months. There have been seven incidents reported since March. Each incident involves someone who is altering the checks with a chemical solvent. Police say the scammers use this chemical to erase the payee's name on the checks and sometimes change the dollar amount.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
ocala-news.com

Heat advisory issued for northeast Florida

A heat advisory has been issued for northeast Florida, which includes Marion County, and it will be in effect today, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Heat Index values are expected to reach 106 to 110 degrees this afternoon. Due to the hot temperatures and high humidity, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to follow these steps to stay cool:
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy